5 PFF stats that stood out from Week 1

TORONTO — Week 1 of the 2026 CFL season delivered everything fans could have hoped for: dramatic finishes, breakout performances and plenty of star power across the league.

The traditional stat sheet always tells part of the story, but some of the game’s most impressive performances are better illustrated through advanced metrics tracked by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

From quarterbacks pushing the ball downfield to defenders living in the backfield, here are five Week 1 numbers that stood out, according to PFF.

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VERNON ADAMS JR. | QUARTERBACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 4 BIG-TIME THROWS

Even in defeat, Vernon Adams Jr. showed why he’s one of the CFL’s premier playmakers. According to PFF, the Calgary quarterback recorded four big-time throws in Friday’s 30-28 loss to Winnipeg, the highest total of any passer in Week 1.

The veteran finished 17-of-27 for 239 yards and a touchdown while repeatedly challenging the Blue Bombers secondary downfield. Calgary came up just short, but Adams’ willingness to attack tight windows and make difficult throws kept the Stampeders within striking distance until the final moments.

DANIEL ADEBOBOYE | RUNNING BACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS | 6 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Daniel Adeboboye finds the end zone and puts Ottawa on the board with the REDBLACKS’ first points of 2026! 💥 🗓️: Elks vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/299PXvDG5P — CFL (@CFL) June 7, 2026

Ottawa may have fallen 29-21 to Edmonton, but Daniel Adeboboye gave the REDBLACKS offence plenty of life with his physical running style. According to PFF, the Canadian back forced six missed tackles, the most by any player in Week 1.

Adeboboye finished with 87 rushing yards and 94 total yards from scrimmage while consistently turning modest gains into bigger plays. His ability to slip through contact and keep his feet moving was one of Ottawa’s biggest offensive bright spots.

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS | 90 RUSHING YARDS AFTER CONTACT

Justin Rankin picked things up where he left off last year during Edmonton’s Week 1 victory over Ottawa. According to PFF, Rankin produced 90 rushing yards after contact, highlighting just how difficult he was to bring down throughout the game.

The running back finished with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding another 94 receiving yards as the focal point of the Elks offence. His combination of balance, power and explosiveness helped Edmonton begin the season with an important win.

TYLER SNEAD | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 6 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Tyler Snead was Davis Alexander‘s go-to target in Montreal’s thrilling overtime win over Hamilton. According to PFF, six of Snead’s nine receptions resulted in first downs, repeatedly extending drives for the Alouettes offence.

Snead finished the night with nine catches for 163 yards and a touchdown while making several timely plays in key situations. Whether working underneath or creating explosive gains downfield, the receiver consistently delivered when Montreal needed him most.

JAKE CERESNA | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | 6 TOTAL PRESSURES

Sack the QB ✅

Synchronized somersaults ✅ 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, CBSSN, SiriusXM, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/tZXhKUSK3h — CFL (@CFL) June 6, 2026

Jake Ceresna couldn’t have asked for a much better debut in Winnipeg colours. According to PFF, the veteran defensive lineman generated six total pressures against Calgary, constantly collapsing the pocket and disrupting Vernon Adams Jr.

The performance also included three sacks as Ceresna immediately showcased why he was one of the league’s biggest free-agent acquisitions this past off-season. Alongside Willie Jefferson, the Blue Bombers suddenly boast one of the CFL’s most intimidating pass-rushing duos.