7 numbers that made Week 1 must-watch football

TORONTO — If Week 1 was any indication, CFL fans are in for another unforgettable season.

The opening weekend delivered three entertaining contests packed with explosive plays, late-game drama and outstanding individual performances. From overtime heroics in Hamilton to a pair of one-score battles, every game remained in doubt until the very end.

Here are some of the numbers that defined an exciting start to the 2026 campaign, courtesy of the CFL stats department.

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3 – GAMES DECIDED IN THE FINAL THREE MINUTES

Every single Week 1 matchup was still up for grabs with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. Whether it was Montreal’s comeback in Hamilton or late kicks deciding games, fans were treated to drama from start to finish.

2 – WALK-OFF FIELD GOALS

Two of the weekend’s three games ended with game-winning field goals as time expired. José Maltos Díaz gave the Alouettes an overtime win, while Winnipeg edged Calgary thanks to Sergio Castillo‘s 38-yard walk-off field goal.

4.3 – AVERAGE MARGIN OF VICTORY

The three Week 1 games were decided by a combined 13 points, good for an average margin of victory of just 4.3 points. Every contest was competitive from opening kickoff until the final whistle.

55 – AVERAGE POINTS PER GAME

Offences wasted little time finding their rhythm to open the season. The three games averaged 55 combined points, providing plenty of touchdowns and highlight-reel plays for fans across the country.

16 – TOUCHDOWN DRIVES

Scoring drives came early and often throughout Week 1, with offences combining for 16 touchdown marches. Quarterbacks and playmakers across the league delivered an entertaining opening weekend.

19 – BIG PLAYS

Explosive offence was a common theme, with 19 big plays recorded over the three games. Whether through the air or on the ground, teams consistently found ways to generate chunk yardage.

3 – ROAD TEAMS VICTORIOUS

The visitors left Week 1 undefeated. Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton all picked up victories away from home to begin the 2026 season 1-0.