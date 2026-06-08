Alouettes duo shows support for Canada Soccer ahead of FIFA World Cup

TORONTO — The countdown to the FIFA World Cup continues, and a pair of Montreal Alouettes stars were on hand to show their support for Canada Soccer over the weekend.

Receiver Tyson Philpot and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund attended Canada’s international friendly against Ireland in Montreal, taking in the action while representing the CFL ahead of next summer’s tournament. The duo also linked up with Canada’s starting goalkeeper and Montreal native Maxime Crépeau for a jersey swap, bringing together two of the country’s top sporting properties.

The crossover highlighted the growing excitement surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada will co-host alongside the United States and Mexico. With Montreal serving as one of the nation’s biggest sports markets, the collaboration showcased the connection between football and soccer fans across the country.

Philpot enters the 2026 CFL season looking to build on another productive campaign with the Alouettes, while Adeyemi-Berglund remains a key piece of Montreal’s defensive front. Both players helped the Alouettes open the new season with a thrilling 30-27 overtime victory over Hamilton.

Check out the social posts below as Tyson Philpot, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Maxime Crépeau exchanged jerseys while celebrating Canada’s journey toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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