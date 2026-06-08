Argos sign defensive back Dathan Hickey

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive back Dathan Hickey.

Hickey (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) spent 2025 at Youngstown State, where he tallied 67 tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 10 games.

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The Connecticut native spent 2018-2023 at Yale University, where over the course of 30 games, Hickey notched 101 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, 18 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The team also announced the release of defensive back Theran Johnson.