Dasha to perform at halftime of Stampede Bowl

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Friday country music superstar Dasha as the Halftime Headliner for the upcoming Stampede Bowl on July 2 against the Toronto Argonauts.

The second-ever Stampede Bowl brings together the Calgary Stampeders and the Calgary Stampede to once again kick off The Greatest Show on Earth with the Greatest Show on Turf.

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Dasha’s 2024 release of “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” became a 49-time platinum single and helped land her coveted spots at country music meccas later that year including Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, the CMT Awards and CMA Fest. She sold out her first global headlining tour – Dashville USA – and performed on two of the biggest televised broadcasts of the year in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. “Austin” went on to become one of the most-streamed country songs in 2024 and won the Female Song of 2024 at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

Earlier this year, Dasha became just the second solo female country act to hit one billion streams for a single song. As the newest member of the Spotify Billions Club, she is currently preparing her sophomore country record for release later this year. From selling out another headline tour, sharing the stage with Thomas Rhett and playing stadiums around the world with Kane Brown, Dasha continues to build a powerful fan base across the globe.

In last year’s inaugural Stampede Bowl, Red and White defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 37-16 and raised the Stampede Bowl trophy.