Hunter Steward signs one-day contract to retire with Lions

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday that National offensive lineman Hunter Steward is retiring as a member of the team after signing a one-day contract.

“A great man once told me, ‘Camp is a grind, and then it’s over.’ I have far too many names and memories to recognize any particular ones in detail. You all know who you are, and I thank you. We sure had plenty of fun in the trenches over the years. I’m proud to be Forever a Lion,” said Steward.

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Steward was selected sixth overall by the Lions in the 2013 CFL Canadian Draft out of Liberty University before making his debut with the club the following season. Suiting up at both guard and tackle, Steward made 89 regular season appearances and four more in the Grey Cup Playoffs across 2014-21.

“From the time he first walked into our facility, Hunter demonstrated all of the excellent traits you look for in a professional,” adds Lions’ VP of football operations Neil McEvoy.

“His versatility and ability to overcome adversity were something every player should follow. We’re grateful to have him retire as a member of the BC Lions.”

In 2016, Steward was the Lions’ nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award, given annually to the CFL player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s soldiers. Steward finished his career in Ottawa from 2022-23 and Edmonton in 2024 before a stint back with the Lions’ practice squad in 2025.