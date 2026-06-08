Overreaction Monday: 4 hot takes from Week 1

Hello, CFL fans and welcome to “Overreaction Monday.”

Each Monday, we’ll look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to hot takes and reactions that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general, or maybe just specifically me.

Then, I’ll render a verdict as to whether I think it’s an “overreaction,” a “fair” assessment, or if it’s “too soon to tell.”

Here is Week 1’s Overreaction Monday.

RELATED

» 3 stats that defined Edmonton’s Week 1 win over Ottawa

» Justin Rankin runs wild, Elks defeat REDBLACKS to close out Week 1

» 3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 1 win over Calgary

» Blue Bombers edge Stampeders in season-opening thriller

» 3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 1 win over Hamilton

» Als open 2026 CFL season with overtime win over Ticats

THE OTTAWA REDBLACKS HAVE A QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY BREWING

That was not exactly the stellar opening that Ottawa quarterback Jake Maier would have authored for himself if he had his way, no sir.

He completed 59 per cent of his passes in an age where we expect closer to 75. The total yardage was just 203, with an efficiency rating of 83.5 and a late-game touchdown strike to Justin Hardy, to make the score a little closer in a 29-21 Edmonton win.

With Dru Brown — last year’s Ottawa starter — waiting in the wings as QB2, it would be easy to pull the ‘chute and hand him the keys for Ottawa’s next game against Toronto in Week 3.

“The REDBLACKS” picked the wrong guy!”

Overreaction, fair or too soon to tell?

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell.

Fact is, Maier’s numbers were not all that far off Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo’s (save for efficiency where Fajardo came in at 100.9), and Fajardo had super-weapon Justin Rankin to connect with while Maier was without Ottawa’s prized new running back in 2026, Greg Bell. If Ottawa coach Ryan Dinwiddie was comfortable enough to make Maier the starting quarterback in the first place, he ought to be comfortable enough to let him plow through some early-season inconsistencies for at least one or two more starts.

CHAMPS DON’T BEAT THEMSELVES

Big, costly turnovers played a large role in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats losing their home opener to the Montreal Alouettes.

When Montreal defensive back Robert Kennedy III went “yoinks!” and stole a Bo Levi Mitchell pass for a 54-yard pick-six, a comfy Hamilton lead got whittled down to workable for Montreal.

And an overtime fumble — also caused by Kennedy — gave the Als an opportunity to kick a field goal for the win, which they did.

“You’re not actually a contender if you give games away.”

Overreaction, fair, or too soon to tell?

THE VERDICT: Fair, generally speaking. But an overreaction when it comes to the Ticats.

Hamilton gave up only eight fumbles all of last season and Mitchell threw only 11 interceptions on 626 pass attempts.

We have not thought of the Ticats, recently, as a team that was prone to beating itself.

Sometimes, you just have one of those nights. And they did.

DAVIS ALEXANDER HAS THE BEST ARM EVVVVER

What a rip that was by Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander.

During the second quarter of CFL season-opener in Hamilton, and on first-and-20 from the Ticat 34-yard line, Alexander dropped back into the pocket and launched a heater that absolutely obliterated all molecules that make up the air that we breathe on the way to receiver Tyler Snead.

Either catch it or have it bore a hole through him were Snead’s two choices and he made no mistake between three Hamilton defenders who maybe couldn’t believe their eyes as Alexander’s shot sizzled through a teeny-tiny window, with Snead turning up field and heading to the end zone for a touchdown.

“That guy has the strongest arm in the CFL, easy,” I thought to myself.

THE VERDICT: Overreaction.

The next night, Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., facing second-and-14 from his own two-yard line late in the fourth quarter, set off a sonic boom with a missile to Jalen Philpot that, similarly, left three bewildered defenders in its wake, and Calgary with a first down at the 17.

HE CANNOT BE STOPPED. HE WILL NOT BE STOPPED

After that first game, maybe we ought to adjust our expectations for Edmonton running back Justin Rankin.

The first 1,000/1,000 guy in the history of the CFL?

How’s about the first 2K/2K guy?

THE VERDICT: I’d love to say “overreaction” but maybe we oughta just settle in at “too soon to tell,” lol.