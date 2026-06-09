3 storylines to watch in Week 2

We only had three games in Week 1, but wasn’t it just as much fun as four?

Two walk-off field goals, all three games decided in the final three minutes and some big performances on both sides of the ball (I’m looking at you Robert Kennedy III and Justin Rankin) were the highlights of an exciting opening week.

Let’s do it all again this weekend, shall we? Here’s a storyline to keep an eye on in all three games in Week 2.

Side note: I feel like I need to put this out there, back in April I predicted the opening touchdown of the 2026 season would be a Ticats QB sneak from Jake Doelgala or Tre Ford and guess what happened? Dolegala scored the first touchdown of the year on a one-yard sneak. I’ve never felt more like a psychic in my life. Anyways, onto the storylines.

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HOW ABOUT THAT BOMBERS PASS RUSH?

Hamilton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Last week I wrote about the Winnipeg Blue Bombers needing to contain the Stampeders pass rush, when I really should have written the opposite.

Winnipeg’s defensive line had a stellar outing in their Week 1 win, with off-season acquisition Jake Ceresna making an impact on his new team right away. Ceresna tallied three sacks in his Bombers debut, while also adding six pressures, according to PFF. He was disruptive behind the line of scrimmage all game, and we’ll be keeping an eye on him to see if he can keep pace and hit 54 sacks this season, which absolutely seems sustainable.

Willie Jefferson started the season hot, adding a sack of his own, while also tallying two of his signature knockdowns along the line of scrimmage.

Hamilton’s offensive line gave up just one sack last week against Montreal, but they’ll have an even bigger test against this new-look Bombers D-line on Thursday.

DAMONTE COXIE OWNS MONTREAL

Toronto at Montreal | Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Well, maybe he doesn’t own the entire city, but he sure does show up when he plays at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

It seems that any time the Argos receiver sets foot in the stadium that the Alouettes call home, he makes a miraculous catch in the corner of the end zone.

Take a look at this Coxie’s Corner feature where he talks about that corner. In both 2023 and 2024, Coxie hauled in passes in a very similar fashion for touchdowns. Last year, while it didn’t look the same as his other touchdowns, he did score in Montreal in Week 7.

Coxie, who played in 10 games last season, hauling in 854 yards, six touchdowns and a team-leading 17.8 yards per catch, will reunite with Chad Kelly this weekend, with the Argos quarterback making his highly anticipated debut. Can Coxie and Kelly, who linked up on the touchdowns in 2023 and 2024, make some more magic in the end zone at Percival Molson?

WESTERN FINAL REMATCH

BC at Saskatchewan | Saturday, June 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

Get your popcorn ready, it’s about to be a movie.

Both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions will make their 2026 season debuts on Saturday, after each were off on a Week 1 bye.

It’s the first chance for fans to see the 112th Grey Cup champion Roughriders back in action, as they get set to start their title defence this season. And it’s also the first time that everyone will see Nathan Rourke, last year’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, hit the field.

The last time these two teams played was in the Western Final back in November, and if that game is an indication of what’s to come, we’re in for a treat. The Riders drove down the field late in the contest and it was Tommy Nield who scored the game-winning touchdown to send Saskatchewan to the big game in Winnipeg. The Lions were oh-so-close to getting to the championship, but were sent home early for the second year in a row. But that’s in the past and the Leos will be hunting to start their campaign 1-0 on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.

It’s a battle of pristine quarterbacks, a pair of dual-threat running backs, and Canadian receivers that will make your jaw drop. And if you like defence, this game has intense pass rushers and shutdown defensive backs.

It’s must-see TV if you ask me.