AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who’s at the top after a week of action?

TORONTO — The first week of the 2026 CFL season delivered no shortage of excitement, but not enough to shake up last week’s AMSOIL Power Rankings.

The Montreal Alouettes rallied for an overtime victory in Hamilton, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers walked off the Calgary Stampeders with a late field goal and the Edmonton Elks opened their campaign with an encouraging road win over Ottawa.

Still, three teams have yet to play a meaningful snap. The Saskatchewan Roughriders, BC Lions and Toronto Argonauts all had Week 1 byes, meaning some of the league’s biggest contenders are only now preparing to begin their 2026 journeys. That makes Week 2 one of the most intriguing slates of the young season.

As always, the AMSOIL Power Rankings are a snapshot of where every team stands right now, balancing recent performances with overall expectations. With all nine clubs set to take the field by the end of the week, here’s how they stack up heading into Week 2.

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1. Saskatchewan Roughriders

Last week: 1

Last game: Week 1 Bye

Next game: vs. BC, June 13

Worth noting: The Roughriders didn’t need to take the field in Week 1 to remain atop the Power Rankings. After finishing 2025 as the league’s benchmark, Saskatchewan still enters the new season as the team to beat thanks to its continuity on both sides of the ball and an experienced core. Their campaign begins this week with one of the marquee matchups of the early season as they host the BC Lions in a rematch of last year’s Western Final.

2. BC Lions

Last week: 2

Last game: Week 1 Bye

Next game: at Saskatchewan, June 13

Worth noting: The Lions also watched from the sidelines in Week 1 and now head into one of the biggest games of the weekend. Nathan Rourke leads a talented roster into Regina looking for an early statement victory against Saskatchewan after last year’s playoff defeat. With star power on both sides of the ball, this one has all the ingredients to be one of the week’s best games.

3. Montreal Alouettes

Last week: 3

Last game: 30-27 win over Hamilton

Next game: vs. Toronto, June 12

Worth noting: Montreal opened the season with an impressive 30-27 overtime victory over Hamilton, showing the resilience that has become a trademark under Jason Maas. After a slow first half, the offence came alive behind Davis Alexander, while Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead already look to have re-established themselves as one of the CFL’s most dangerous receiving duos. The Alouettes look ready to contend once again.

4. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Last week: 4

Last game: 30-27 loss to Montreal

Next game: at Winnipeg, June 11

Worth noting: The Tiger-Cats may have suffered an overtime loss, but there was plenty to like from their opener. Hamilton controlled much of the game before Robert Kennedy III’s momentum-shifting interception return changed everything, and the offence consistently moved the football against a strong Montreal defence. Bo Levi Mitchell remains just as efficient as ever, and if not for the game-changing turnover, we would be talking about the veteran once again going over 300 yards. It’s only Week 1, and this team still looks capable of competing with anyone in the East.

5. Edmonton Elks

Last week 5

Last game: 29-21 win over Ottawa

Next game: vs. Montreal, June 20

Worth noting: The Elks earned one of the most encouraging wins of opening week by defeating Ottawa on the road and avoiding the slow start that haunted them the last few years. Justin Rankin looked every bit like the focal point of the offence, continuing the form that could put him in the Most Outstanding Player conversation. Edmonton’s fast start could be an important step toward ending its playoff drought.

6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Last week: 6

Last game: 30-28 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Hamilton, June 11

Worth noting: The Blue Bombers once again found a way to win, beating Calgary on a walk-off field goal in a game that showcased they can still be a threat in the West. Brady Oliveira found the end zone in Week 1 after slow starts in the scoring department in previous seasons, while the veteran core once again delivered in clutch moments. Jake Ceresna’s addition is also paying immediate dividends, forming one of the best pass-rushing duos alongside Willie Jefferson. Winnipeg continues to show why it remains one of the league’s perennial contenders.

7. Calgary Stampeders

Last week: 7

Last game: 30-28 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, June 20

Worth noting: The final score may not have gone Calgary’s way, but the performance offered plenty of reasons for optimism. Vernon Adams Jr. looked comfortable leading the offence, Dedrick Mills provided balance on the ground and Jalen Philpot continued to emerge as one of the CFL’s top Canadian receivers. If that trio keeps producing, the Stampeders could climb these rankings quickly.

8. Ottawa REDBLACKS

Last week: 8

Last game: 29-21 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. Toronto, June 20

Worth noting: It’s difficult to draw too many conclusions from Ottawa’s rainy season opener, but there were encouraging moments despite the loss to Edmonton. Daniel Adeboboye stepped up with a strong performance in the backfield, while the REDBLACKS continued to battle until the final whistle in challenging conditions. With better weather and another week of preparation, this team could look much different moving forward.

9. Toronto Argonauts

Last week: 9

Last game: Week 1 Bye

Next game: at Montreal, June 12

Worth noting: The Argonauts begin their season this week after opening with a bye, giving fans their first look at the Mike Miller era. Toronto added a lot of talent in the off-season, but it won’t get an easy introduction with a trip to Montreal awaiting. A strong performance against the Alouettes would immediately shake up these rankings.