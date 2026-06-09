Justin Rankin headlines top performers in Week 1

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Justin Rankin, Robert Kennedy III and Jake Ceresna have been named Week 1 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
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— CFL (@CFL) June 6, 2026
2026 TOP PERFORMERS – IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)