Justin Rankin headlines top performers in Week 1

TORONTO — Justin Rankin, Robert Kennedy III and Jake Ceresna have been named Week 1 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who’s at the top after a Week of action?

» 5 PFF stats that stood out from Week 1

» 7 numbers that made Week 1 must-watch football

» Buy tickets for the 2026 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

1. JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 29 – OTT 21

13 carries for one touchdown and 102 yards

Three rushes of 10+ yards

Five catches on seven targets for 94 yards

Two 20-yard+ receptions, including a 63-yard catch

Ranks third in receiving yards and rushing yards

Fourth-quarter major held up as the game-winning play

2. ROBERT KENNEDY III | DB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 30 – HAM 27 (OT)

One defensive tackle and one forced fumble

First-career interception returned 54 yards for first-career touchdown

Trailing 24-10, third-quarter pick-six sparked a 20-3 stretch that propelled Montreal to the comeback victory

3. JAKE CERESNA | DL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | WPG 30 – CGY 28

Sack the QB ✅

Synchronized somersaults ✅ 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, CBSSN, SiriusXM, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/tZXhKUSK3h — CFL (@CFL) June 6, 2026

Five defensive tackles

First three-sack performance to reach 49 in career

Six total pressures (PFF)

2026 TOP PERFORMERS – IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)