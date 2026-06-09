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News June 9, 2026

Justin Rankin headlines top performers in Week 1

Patrick Doyle/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Justin Rankin, Robert Kennedy III and Jake Ceresna have been named Week 1 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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1. JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 29 – OTT 21

 

  • 13 carries for one touchdown and 102 yards
  • Three rushes of 10+ yards
  • Five catches on seven targets for 94 yards
  • Two 20-yard+ receptions, including a 63-yard catch
  • Ranks third in receiving yards and rushing yards
  • Fourth-quarter major held up as the game-winning play

2. ROBERT KENNEDY III | DB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 30 – HAM 27 (OT)

 

  • One defensive tackle and one forced fumble
  • First-career interception returned 54 yards for first-career touchdown
  • Trailing 24-10, third-quarter pick-six sparked a 20-3 stretch that propelled Montreal to the comeback victory

3. JAKE CERESNA | DL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | WPG 30 – CGY 28

  • Five defensive tackles
  • First three-sack performance to reach 49 in career
  • Six total pressures (PFF)

2026 TOP PERFORMERS – IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)