Lions add defensive lineman Matt Spatny to practice roster

VANCOUVER – The BC Lions today announced on Monday the signing of American defensive lineman Matt Spatny to the practice roster.

Spatny (six-foot-two, 250 pounds) moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks last month.

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In 43 games over four seasons at Lehigh University, Spatny registered 111 total tackles (62 solo, 41 assisted), 34 tackles for a loss, 25.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a pass knockdown.

As a senior, the Ohio native led the squad with 14 tackles for a loss and was second with nine sacks. He capped it off by earning first-team All- Patriot League and an All-American honourable mention by the Associated Press. Spatny was also a Lehigh teammate of current Lion defensive lineman T.J. Burke.

The Lions on Monday also announced that American defensive lineman Colby Taylor has been released from the practice roster.