Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 2 picks

TORONTO — Week 1 featured three nail-biters, as the trio of games in the opening week of the CFL season were determined in the final minutes and two were won on walk-off field goals.

Each contest featured the road teams coming away with a victory, giving CFL.ca’s writers a bit of a surprise, with many of them siding with the home teams.

What happens this week? Jamie Nye leads the pack at 2-1, but it’s still anyone’s game as the season is just beginning.

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HAMILTON AT WINNIPEG

Thursday, June 11

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened their season with a road victory at McMahon Stadium and will look to improve to 2-0 when they head home for the first time in 2026. Jake Ceresna had an impressive Bomber debut, racking up three sacks while Willie Jefferson did Willie Jefferson things, knocking down two passes and adding a sack of his own. Hamilton’s offensive line will have their hands full trying to contain Winnipeg’s pass rush as Bo Levi Mitchell and co. will look to shake an overtime loss last week against Montreal. Which team will take the opening game of Week 2? The votes are almost split with Winnipeg taking the slight edge.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Winnipeg

TORONTO AT MONTREAL

Friday, June 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Quarterback Chad Kelly makes his highly anticipated return to the field this week after missing all of 2025 recovering from a broken leg sustained in the 2024 Eastern Final. How will the Double Blue pivot fare in his first game action in a year and a half? After a Week 1 bye, Kelly and his Argos will start their season on the road, playing against the same team that the pivot saw in his last CFL action. Montreal, on the other hand, defeated the Ticats last week thanks to a José Maltos Díaz walk-off field goal in overtime. Quarterback Davis Alexander improved to 12-0 in the regular season with his week-leading 113.5 passer efficiency rating as he took his Alouettes to victory. In this East Division bout, will it be Toronto or Montreal taking the W? All of the pick makers are leaning towards the home team.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, June 13

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

In what could be the game of the week, the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders kick off their 2026 seasons on Saturday night. Both clubs were on a Week 1 bye and head into the campaign with high expectations. The Riders are the defending champs after winning the 112th Grey Cup last November and have kept much of their team intact this off-season. Nathan Rourke and the Lions, on the other hand, last played against Saskatchewan in the Western Final, falling just short of making it to the championship contest. Last year’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian Rourke is expected to have an even bigger season this year. Who comes out on top of this heavyweight battle? Most of the writers think that the Lions will win their first game of the campaign.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% BC