Start vs. Sit: 3 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 2

Justin Rankin did, well, Justin Rankin things in Week 1, scoring 30.6 fantasy points and carrying many a CFL Weekly Fantasy team to opening success.

What does Week 2 offer? Three starts, three sits has your answers.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

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START

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

$14,000 Salary

Toronto at Montreal | Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

At some point this season, Davis Alexander is going to hit the max $15,000 salary. He kicked off 2026 with 21.2 Fantasy Points in the overtime win over the Ticats, tossing for 336 yards and a pair of majors. He know faces a Toronto defence that struggled much of last season.

Alexander threw for 303 yards and a touchdown the last time he faced the Argos in Week 7 of the 2025 campaign. Expect those numbers to be higher, as he will continue to feed Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead, who combined for 51.9 FP in Week 1. A 30 FP week is a very good possibility.

DAMONTE COXIE | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

$12,900 Salary

Toronto at Montreal | Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

How good is it to see Damonte Coxie back in the Double Blue after an injury in Week 11 derailed what was shaping up as an All-CFL calibre season? Coxie had 48 catches for 854 yards and six visits to the end zone in 10 games, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. He should be able to ease back into emerging as one of the league’s best deep threats, and Friday will be a good launching point.

Coxie is projected for 17.6 FP against a Montreal defence that bent but refused to break against Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton passing game in Week 1. The Als won’t give up an 87.4 percent completion rate as they did last week, but Chad Kelly and the Toronto offence will throw, throw, and throw some more. If you can stack the duo, please do. Thank us later.

DHEL DUNCAN-BUSBY | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

$5,000 Salary

BC at Saskatchewan | Saturday, June 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

We can’t load our rosters with high-salaried performers, so let’s save some fantasy bucks and spend them on a receiver who should be an unsung hero in the long-awaited rematch between West Division powerhouses. Samuel Emilus and KeeSean Johnson will be the featured attractions of the Riders’ passing attack. However, Dhel Duncan-Busby is positioned to become the receiver capable of benefiting when defences lock in on Saskatchewan’s star duo.

Duncan-Busby caught 16 of his 21 targets during the seven games he played last season and has averaged a solid 12.5 yards per catch in his first two years in the league. Look for Trevor Harris to spread the ball around, with Duncan-Busby exceeding his projected total of 5.1 Fantasy Points.

SIT

TRAVIS THEIS | RUNNING BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

$6,500 Salary

Toronto at Montreal | Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Filling in for an injured Stevie Scott III, Travis Theis managed just two carries for eight yards before he found himself sidelined with an upper-body injury. That opened the door for Shomari Lawrence, who rushed for 63 yards on just eight carries, averaging a Week 1-best among RBs 7.9 yards per carry.

Scott didn’t practice on Monday, which doesn’t bode well for him making his 2026 debut on Friday. At the very least, Theis, who was a full participant in practice, is going to be part of a committee with Lawrence, who certainly has earned the opportunity for more touches. Even if Theis is atop the depth chart on Thursday, it’s best to avoid having him in your Week 2 lineup.

ONTARIA WILSON | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

$12,000 Salary

Hamilton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

Any CFL Weekly Fantasy user will gladly take one of their receivers pulling in 26 yards per catch. Ontaria Wilson did so in Week 1, but had just two receptions on seven targets in the win over Calgary. Granted, Winnipeg’s passing numbers were not explosive as a whole, as Zach Collaros completed 60.7 per cent of his passes while also being the only Week 1 starting pivot who did not record a completion of better than 30 yards.

Tim White had a solid debut with the Bombers, scoring 17 FP, and will be motivated to light up his former teammates on Thursday. Better numbers are ahead for Wilson, but, for right now, White and Nic Demski will be the featured pieces of the Winnipeg passing attack.

HAMILTON RUNNING BACKS

Hamilton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

This is looking like a committee, fantasy fans. Larry Rountree III had nine fantasy points in Week 1, but Ante Milanovic-Litre turned his only touch into a major and 8.2 FP, while Johnny Augustine chipped in 1.2 FP.

The Ticats averaged just 2.2 yards per carry in Week 1, easily the worst among the six teams in action. It will be very interesting to see how Hamilton approaches the run game on Thursday. Perhaps either Rountree or Augustine steps up, or perhaps Milanovic-Litre can build a touchdown streak. Either way, fantasy users should steer clear.