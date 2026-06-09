Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 2?

Week 1 did not disappoint!

The first two games of the week ended with walk-off field goals for the Alouettes and the Blue Bombers to start the season 1-0. In the week’s finale, it was a show by Justin Rankin that helped the Elks beat the REDBLACKS 29-21.

The fact is, all of my picks were just as close to going 3-0 as they were to going 0-3.

I’ll happily take the 2-1 start to the season and the early lead over my fellow CFL.ca contributors.

We have three teams making their 2026 debuts after BC, Saskatchewan and Toronto spent Week 1 at home resting following three rigorous weeks of training camp.

Toronto opens its season on Friday in Montreal, while the Roughriders and Lions face off in a rematch of last year’s dramatic Western Final.

Will we get as much drama in Week 2 as we did in Week 1?

Let’s hope so!

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HAMILTON AT WINNIPEG

Thursday, June 11

8:30 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

The Tiger-Cats hit the road after a heartbreaker in Week 1. Hamilton has a few things to clean up, and needless giveaways were their biggest undoing after an interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble in overtime proved costly.

It was our first look at the Tiger-Cats without the star players on offence who left in the off-season, and many were probably a little underwhelmed by Larry Rountree III’s debut.

While it’s far too early to say the departure of Tim White has impacted Hamilton’s receiving corps, I don’t think it’s too early to say that Zach Collaros has enjoyed having him.

Collaros and White appear to be on the same page early after showing strong chemistry in the preseason against Saskatchewan, and White was the only receiver to catch a touchdown pass from Collaros in Week 1.

Do you think White will be excited to take on his former teammates this early in the season?

The big story from Winnipeg in Week 1, though, was seeing what Tommy Condell would bring as the Blue Bombers’ play-caller. And like any coordinator with Brady Oliveira in the lineup, expect to see plenty of No. 20 in blue and gold.

After watching Montreal have success on the ground when it committed to the run, I’m expecting Brady to be in line for another 100-yard performance in front of the home crowd.

PICK: WINNIPEG

TORONTO AT MONTREAL

Friday, June 12

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Toronto Argonauts have the CFL completely split on what to expect from them in 2026. They have plenty of question marks, but for every person ranking them ninth, there’s another who believes they’ll be the surprise team of the season.

There is one player who will determine who is right, and that is Chad Kelly. We haven’t seen the former MOP since his devastating leg injury in the 2024 Eastern Final, and by all accounts he’s ready to chase that award once again this season.

The Argonauts also have a new running back combination, new faces across the roster on offence and defence, and a new head coach, so you have to expect at least some growing pains.

On the opposite sideline are the reigning East Division champions coming off an impressive comeback victory in Hamilton.

It was good to see Travis Theis back at practice after leaving Week 1’s game, and it’ll be worth monitoring who gets the bulk of the carries this week.

Still, we all know this offence revolves around Davis Alexander, who was outstanding in the comeback victory. He didn’t need to use his legs much, but his arm did more than enough work as he threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Snead and Tyson Philpot are going to be a problem for opposing defences, and if Alexander Hollins can rediscover his 1,000-yard form, the Alouettes will have one of the CFL’s most explosive passing attacks.

Overall, I simply have too many questions about Toronto, and we know Alexander just doesn’t lose regular season games.

PICK: MONTREAL

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, June 13

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

This has to be the marquee matchup of Week 2.

These two teams put on an incredible show in last year’s Western Final, with Tommy Nield hauling in the game-winning touchdown with just seconds remaining.

Saturday’s game will see the Lions looking on while the Roughriders celebrate their fifth Grey Cup championship, which only adds another layer to this rematch.

However, when you compare these rosters, the visitors have much more continuity from the team that walked off the Mosaic Stadium turf six months ago than the home side does.

The Roughriders were hit hard by free agency and retirements, with roughly 70 per cent of the players from last year’s Grey Cup team expected to be on the field for the home opener.

Saskatchewan’s offence remains largely intact, but the defence is missing four key starters, although one of them, recently retired Micah Johnson, is now coaching the defensive line from the sideline.

The Lions were my Grey Cup pick entering the season, and the additions of Casey Sayles and Darnell Sankey make BC significantly stronger down the middle of its defence.

I think the Lions spoil the championship celebration and make an early statement.

PICK: BC