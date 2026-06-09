Zach’s Scouting Report: Collaros’ top 6 defenders to play against

Last week, Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros ranked the defences in the CFL ahead of kickoff of the 2026 season.

This week, we’re looking at Collaros’ list of top defenders to play against. His list included shutdown defensive backs and versatile defensive linemen, some of whom he’s already played against in the young 2026 campaign.

As with Zach’s other scouting report, he was asked to compile this list not including any of his teammates, and instead list defenders he’s faced in game action.

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FOLARIN ORIMOLADE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The first player Collaros mentioned was Folarin Orimolade, the Stampeders defensive end. The five-foot-11, 235-pounder missed the second half of last season with a torn Achilles, but still tallied four sacks and 19 defensive tackles in 12 games.

Orimolade didn’t play in Week 1’s contest against the Bombers, so Collaros didn’t have to line up across from him, but he’s likely to return to action soon.

“He can bend like no other,” said Collaros. “He’s low to the ground, he’s fast, and he has a blend of everything that you want to see and then you layer on top of his effort, he just doesn’t quit. To me, he’s been very underrated over the years, because his sack totals have never been the top, probably, but he’s always the guy who’s affecting everything and you have to account for him.”

STAVROS KATSANTONIS | DEFENSIVE BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

This weekend Collaros will face the next player on his top defenders list, Stavros Katsantonis, when the Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday night.

“Stavros is one of those guys,” said Collaros. “Because I think he’s very savvy, he’s got speed to really cover a lot of ground from a defensive back standpoint.”

DAMON WEBB | DEFENSIVE BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Damon Webb was someone that Collaros says is hard to play against, and the Stamps defensive back proved the Bombers pivot’s point in Week 1. Webb, in his second season in Calgary, tallied four tackles and two knockdowns in the contest against Winnipeg.

“Damon Webb is a guy that you need to know where he’s at because he’s really savvy and he understands the defence they play really well,” said Collaros. “He’s a great player, a great talent. He played boundary halfback and now he’s playing free (safety). He can play everything.”

WESLEY SUTTON | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal Alouettes defensive back Wesley Sutton is another player Collaros always accounts for, especially because of the defender’s versatility.

“He’s rangy,” said Collaros. “He plays the middle of the field, sometimes he plays the boundary, they can pressure him. They use him in a myriad of ways that really can affect the game.”

MARCUS SAYLES | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Riders defensive back Marcus Sayles is tough for quarterbacks to play against because, according to Collaros, he can change his style of play depending on the offence he’s playing.

“Marcus plays in that boundary, and he kind of plays a certain way versus some teams and he plays a certain way versus other teams,” Collaros said. “It makes it really difficult for the quarterback.”

MALIK CARNEY | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

Malik Carney, who signed with the Edmonton Elks as a free agent this off-season, was next on Collaros’ list. Since he joined the CFL in Hamilton (2021-2023), and then went on to play for two seasons in Saskatchewan, Carney has been known for his versatility. He’s athletic enough that he can drop into coverage or rush the quarterback, making it difficult for anyone playing against him.

“If you ask the offensive line, they probably tell you that he’s one of those guys you really got to prepare for,” said Collaros. “If he’s on one side by himself and trying to get you to slide the other way, it’s probably something you don’t want to do, because he can really wreck a game. He’s done it a bunch in his career.”

Collaros also said his team has two defensive linemen that, like Carney, other teams really need to plan for and keep an eye on in Jake Ceresna and Willie Jefferson. Both had excellent Week 1 performances: Ceresna tallied three sacks while Jefferson had a sack and two knockdowns.