3 keys to victory for Hamilton, Winnipeg in Week 2

WINNIPEG — And just like that, it’s Week 2 of the Canadian Football League season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers as the two teams play their second games of the young campaign on Thursday night at Princess Auto Stadium.

Hamilton is coming off a tough 30-27 overtime loss to the Montreal Alouettes, while Winnipeg won a thriller of their own, 30-28 over Calgary, on a last second field goal from Sergio Castillo.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff which can be watched on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. PASS DEFENCE

No team allowed more passing yards in Week 1 than the Ticats with 336. Defensive backs Stavros Katsantonis, Jamal Peters and Destin Talbert have the responsibility of keeping tabs on old friend Tim White, who led the Bombers in receiving yards with 60 in their opener.

2. DON’T FORGET ABOUT THE RUN

The outcome of this game may well come down to how the Tiger-Cats perform on the defensive side of the ball. The front held the Alouettes to 80 rushing yards but will get a significant test this week in running back Brady Oliveira. It’s going to take a full effort from defensive lineman Mario Kendricks Jr. through linebacker Reggie Stubblefield to stall one of the league’s best rushers.

3. RUN GAME OF THEIR OWN

Five different players ran the ball a week ago, although head coach Scott Milanovich would surely like someone to carry the load. Larry Rountree III will get the opportunity, but he’ll need to improve on his 2.9 yards per carry in Game 1 to prove he’s the guy.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. KEEP SHARING THE LOOKS

Quarterback Zach Collaros found three different receivers for 50 or more yards versus the Stampeders and none of them were named Nic Demski. If White, Tommy Nield, Ontaria Wilson and Demski can all be viable targets, it’ll be a handful for the Ticats secondary.

2. FEROCIOUS FRONT

Against a team that loves to put the ball in the air, shutting it downs starts at the line of scrimmage. And the Bombers are well equipped to do it. Between defensive lineman Jake Ceresna’s ability to get into the backfield and the long arms of Willie Jefferson knocking down passes, Ticats pivot Bo Levi Mitchell will need to be as quick as he is accurate.

3. REDHA KRAMDI GETTING COMFORTABLE

After spending much of 2025 at linebacker, head coach Mike O’Shea is looking to use the versatile Redha Kramdi more at defensive back this season. His athleticism allows him to do it, but he’ll have a tall order this week trying to shut down Kenny Lawler, Kiondré Smith, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and former teammate Keric Wheatfall.

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