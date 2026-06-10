5 CFL Weekly Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 2

Surrounded by high-salaried performers, Hamilton’s Keric Wheatfall delivered the best under-the-radar showing in Week 1, scoring 17.1 Fantasy Points on a $6,500 salary.

Nearly six per cent of CFL Weekly Fantasy users latched on to Wheatfall, who made his Ticats debut after two seasons out West in Winnipeg.

So, who has the best chance to duplicate Wheatfall’s outing? Here are five players to keep an eye on for Week 2.

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DAVID UNGERER III | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Toronto at Montreal | Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

$5,800 Salary

Jake Herslow was limited in practice all week for the Argos. That could result in an abundance of targets for David Ungerer III, who is coming off the best season of his career in 2025, where he caught 53 passes for 653 yards and a pair of touchdowns while appearing in all 18 games.

Ungerer has pulled in at least 32 passes in each of the past three seasons, establishing himself as a dependable intermediate option in Toronto’s passing game. He’s projected for 7.1 FP this week, a number he should be able to exceed as Chad Kelly gets him involved early against a Montreal pass defence seeking to bounce back after allowing Bo Levi Mitchell to complete 87.4 per cent of his attempts against them in Week 1.

SEVEN MCGEE | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

BC at Saskatchewan | Saturday, June 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

$2,500 Salary

Used exclusively as a return specialist last season, the second-year pro will add yet another spice of explosiveness to the league’s most potent offence. Seven McGee saw action with the first team during training camp while Stanley Berryhill III was sidelined, so it stands to reason the Lions will find ways to give him touches to highlight his speed.

One of those players who doesn’t need a high volume of targets to pop for fantasy users, McGee could crack double-digit fantasy points, topping the projected total of 4.6 FP we have for him in Week 2. In what should be a tight game, McGee has the potential to alter the rematch of last year’s Western Final.

MYRON MITCHELL | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Hamilton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

$2,500 Salary

Myron Mitchell had one of the Tiger-Cats’ two explosive plays in Week 1, recording a 31-yard reception, one of two catches for 37 yards for the former Bombers return specialist. His presence was a bit of a surprise considering Hamilton’s depth at the position, yet he was targeted three times against Montreal.

Adding Mitchell to your Week 2 lineup is bold, but if you’re the type to load up on high-salaried players and are willing to let a baseline-salaried performer onto your roster, then Mitchell is worth considering. The Ticats will be looking to avoid a 0-2 start, and with their running game uncertain, Mitchell could see an increased role in the offence. It won’t be hard for him to top the projected 0.9 fantasy points expected out of him.

LARRY ROUNTREE III | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Hamilton at Winnipeg | Thursday, June 11 | 8:30 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS2/CBSSN/CFL+

$5,800 Salary

Speaking of Hamilton’s run game… Larry Rountree III represents the best chance for the Tiger-Cats to establish a run game against a Winnipeg defence that allowed Dedrick Mills to rush for 116 yards and a major in Week 1. The former Missouri standout had 13 touches from scrimmage in Week 1, generating a combined 40 yards. Averaging just over three yards per touch is nothing to e-mail home about, but the volume is the attraction here.

Rountree seems to be pegged for around 13-15 touches, so if he can add a few more yards and/or find his way across the goal line, he can solidify his standing among CFL Weekly Fantasy users, along with bolstering his status as Hamilton’s RB1.

QUALAN JONES | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Toronto at Montreal | Friday, June 12 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

$2,500 Salary

Should he make his CFL debut, the former Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin University standout would bring his five-foot-10, 242-pound frame into the picture as a part of Toronto’s rushing attack. The Argos are looking for someone to seize the position after finishing last in rushing yards per game in 2025, and the dual-threat bulldozer could get first dibs.

Qualan Jones is projected for 1.9 Fantasy Points, yet the Argos should have no problem providing their backs with enough touches to clear that barrier with ease. If the game somehow flows to where Toronto is looking to take down the clock, Jones’ size could cause problems for the Alouettes’ defence.