CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 2?

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Week 2 is finally here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Zach Collaros is 9-5 in head-to-head matchups against Bo Levi Mitchell.
- Entering his third season, Kevin Mital is looking to build off a career year, where he tied for the league lead in receptions (102).
- Trevor Harris, who sits 13thall-time in passing yards, needs another 303 to reach 38,000 in his career. He is 10-4 against BC.
- Davis Alexander looks to improve his regular season record to 13-0; he is a career 2-0 against Toronto.
- Mike Miller will make his debut as the 45th head coach in Argos history.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 2 below.
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|Game Notes
|Montreal at Winnipeg
|Download PDF
|Toronto at Montreal
|Coming Soon
|BC at Saskatchewan
|Coming Soon
RUN, BRADY, RUN!
- Brady Oliveira kicked off this season with 113 yards (7.5 yards per rush).
- He is tied with Jon Cornish for the second-most 100-rushing yard+ games by a Canadian (22), behind only Andrew Harris (29).
- Oliveira is looking to become the first Canadian to record five consecutive 1,000+ rushing yard seasons. Joffrey Reynolds was the last player to reach the milestone as part of a six-year streak from 2005-10.
- Since 2022, Oliveira has averaged 5.6 yards per carry.
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- Week 1 averaged 55 points per game with an average margin of victory of four points.
- Week 1 saw four 100+ yard rushers to one 100+ yard receiver
- For the first time since 2003, road teams won each game to open the season.
- Justin Rankin recorded the sixth 60-rushing yards+ and 60-receiving yards+ game in CFL history (Javon Leake, 2024), (Richard Crump, 1978), (Jim Thomas, 1965), (Ray Purdin, 1962), (Willie Fleming, 1961).
HAM at WPG
- Hamilton is looking to avoid starting 0-2 for the sixth straight year.
- The Ticats went 6-3 last year on the road, their best mark since 2019.
- Last week, Mitchell threw the 60th 300-passing yard game (307) of his career. He will be making his 28th consecutive start.
- Kenny Lawler needs four catches for 350 in his career; his next touchdown catch will be his 40th.
- Last week, Isaiah Wooden averaged 17 yards per punt return, totaling 85 yards.
- Winnipeg has won the teams’ past five matchups at Princess Auto Stadium, with Hamilton’s last win coming in 2019.
- Since 2019, Winnipeg has been 44-8 (.846) at home.
- Winnipeg – called for only six penalties in Week 1 – is looking for a ninth consecutive season with the league’s fewest penalties.
- Kyle Walters recorded his 118th victory as GM, tying Adam Rita for 9th all-time. Earl Lunsford is 8th with 132.
- Zach Collaros is 9-5 in head-to-head matchups against Bo Levi Mitchell.
- In his first game with Winnipeg, Jake Ceresna notched a career-high three sacks. His next sack will be his 50th. He was the first Blue Bomber to record a hat-trick in sacks since Willie Jefferson in 2019.
- Jefferson’s two pass knockdowns last week brought his career total to 96.
- Tim White will play his former club for the first time since signing with Winnipeg as a free agent. He is one of two active players (Eugene Lewis) with a streak of 4 consecutive 1,000-yard+ seasons.
- Nic Demski needs four receptions to hit 500 in his career.
TOR at MTL
- Mike Miller will make his debut as the 45th head coach in Argos history.
- Chad Kelly is set to make his first start in 581 days, dating back to the 2024 Eastern Final in Montreal. He is a career 4-1 against the Alouettes.
- Entering his third season, Kevin Mital is looking to build off a career year, where he tied for the league lead in receptions (102).
- The game marks the returns of DL Ralph Holley, LB Adarius Pickett and DB DaShaun Amos to Toronto.
- Montreal looks to start 2-0 for the fourth straight season.
- Last week, Montreal became the first team to win in overtime on a walk-off field goal without having led at any point prior.
- Davis Alexander looks to improve his regular season record to 13-0; he is a career 2-0 against Toronto.
- Last week, Tyler Snead set career-highs in catches (nine) and receiving yards (163).
- José Maltos Díaz currently stands as the most accurate kicker in Als history (89.4 per cent).
- Robert Kennedy III recorded his first career touchdown after returning an interception 54 yards.
- In his CFL debut, Shomari Lawerence registered 63 rushing yards, averaging 7.9 yards per rush.
- Last week, Geoffry Cantin Arku recorded a career-high eight defensive tackles to lead the league.
BC at SSK
- Nathan Rourke needs 335 passing yards to pass Joe Paopao (11,508) for seventh on BC’s all-time list. He is 3-3 versus the Riders in his career.
- Last season, Keon Hatcher had a CFL-best 1,688 receiving yards and he tied for the league lead with 102 catches.
- In his last 43 games, Mathieu Betts has 35 sacks – he has led the league in sacks twice in his career (2023 and 2025).
- The Roughriders will raise their 112th Grey Cup banner; the team has yet to win back-to-back championships.
- The last two years in which Saskatchewan allowed a league-low points per game, the team won the Grey Cup (2013 and 2025).
- Trevor Harris, who sits 13thall-time in passing yards, needs another 303 to reach 38,000 in his career. He is 10-4 against BC.
- Samuel Emilus needs 86 receiving yards for 3,000 in his career.
- Keesean Johnson is eight catches shy of 150 and 95 receiving yards short of 2,000.