Woodbey receives max fine; Reavis, Dublanko fined for actions in Week 1

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department – which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo – has issued one maximum fine and two additional fines from Week 1.

Winnipeg linebacker Jaiden Woodbey has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

Ottawa defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for delivering a high hit on a sliding quarterback, Edmonton’s Cody Fajardo.

Edmonton linebacker Joel Dublanko has been fined for delivering a high hit on a sliding quarterback, Ottawa’s Jake Maier.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce: