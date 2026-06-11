3 keys to victory for Toronto, Montreal in Week 2

MONTREAL — The Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes reignite their rivalry at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Friday Night Football.

For Toronto, a new season brings about renewed optimism.

Montreal is riding the high of a thrilling 30-27 victory over Hamilton in Week 1.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, as well as on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. THE RETURN OF CHAD KELLY

Quarterback Chad Kelly hasn’t played a game since Nov. 9, 2024 when he suffered a leg injury in the Eastern Final against these Montreal Alouettes. A full season on the sideline likely brings some rust, but the Argonauts need their starter if they want to come away with a win against an Als team that didn’t allow a passing touchdown in Week 1.

2. FAMILIAR AND NEW FACES

As Kelly gets comfortable under centre again, he’ll rely on a receiver he’s already established a rapport with. Damonte Coxie leads the receiving corps after a season in which he pulled down 48 receptions for 854 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. He’ll also look to David Ungerer III as a recognizable target, while recently extended Kevin Mital and Makai Polk will try to form quick chemistry.

3. SECURE THE AIR

Montreal put the ball in the air 38 times last week, the second most of any team. With receivers Tyler Snead and Tyson Philpot forming one of the more formidable 1-2 punches in the league, first year head coach Mike Miller needs defender Derek Slywka to take another step forward.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. DISCIPLINE

The Alouettes were flagged 11 times for 118 yards against Hamilton, an area they’ll undoubtedly be looking to clean up moving forward. Despite opening the season with a win, reducing those self-inflicted mistakes will only strengthen their chances for both short and long-term success.

2. TYLER SNEAD ENCORE

What does receiver Tyler Snead have in store after a 163 receiving yard game? He has work to do if he wants to repeat it against a defence that held him to an average of 46.3 yards over three games in 2025.

3. LUCKY 13?

Quarterback Davis Alexander has put together quite the run as Montreal’s starter. He’s now won 12 straight regular season starts and has established himself as one of the elite pivots in the league. Alexander did see the Argos twice last season, totalling 508 yards and two touchdowns, although he did toss a pair of interceptions into the hands of Slywka and Tarvarus McFadden.

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