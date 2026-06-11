3 players to start at every CFL Weekly Fantasy position in Week 2

There is plenty of time between now and kickoff of Week 2 to set your CFL Weekly Fantasy lineups.

We’ve delivered our best Start vs. Sit options and Sleeper plays, so let’s put a bow on this week’s preview by ranking our top three choices at each position.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

» Play CFL Weekly Fantasy now on CFL Game Zone

» Start vs. Sit: 3 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 2

» 5 CFL Weekly Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 2

» CFL Fantasy Guide: Everything you need to know

» CFL Fantasy 101: East Division must-drafts, value picks and more

» CFL Fantasy 101: West Division must-drafts, value picks and more

QUARTERBACK

1. NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS | $15,000

Was there any doubt as to who would be atop this week’s rankings? Nathan Rourke and the Lions will face a salty Roughriders defence, but in two regular season matchups in 2025, Rourke accumulated 705 passing yards and a 6:2 TD:INT margin. He only recorded two rushing attempts, yet we can’t all be perfect.

2. DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | $14,500

Davis Alexander won’t need long to discover how improved the Argos’ defence is from last season. Coming off 21.2 Fantasy Points in Week 1, a 25 FP outing feels reasonable, while 30+ FP isn’t too far of a stretch. At the very least, Alexander should have his second game of multiple passing majors in as many starts.

3. BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | $14,000

The yardage (307) was there in Week 1. However, the touchdowns were not, as all but seven of Bo Levi Mitchell’s 39 pass attempts were from the 0-9 yard variety. The Blue Bombers allowed two completions of better than 20 yards in depth in Week 1, and there is no way Kenny Lawler goes a full 60 minutes without hitting his former teammates with at least one or two big plays.

RUNNING BACK

1. BRADY OLIVEIRA | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | $14,000

Brady Oliveira scored a touchdown in Week 1. Think about that, longtime CFL Weekly Fantasy users. The one chink in Oliveira’s armour was always the lack of majors. If he’s cracked the code to finding the end zone on a regular basis, the 17.7 projected Fantasy Points he’s lined up for Week 2 are going to feel very, very conservative.

2. JAMES BUTLER | BC LIONS | $14,500

James Butler had a 123-yard, one-TD performance against the Riders in Week 4 of last season, yet was held to 57 yards on 17 carries in the final two regular season matchups. New season, clean slate, so focus on what Butler does better than most in the CFL: score touchdowns.

3. AJ OUELLETTE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | $14,000

Looking for a third 1,000-yard campaign in four seasons, A.J. Ouellette has also scored 22 touchdowns in the same span. Keep an eye on his receiving prowess, as Ouellette comes off a career-best 35 catches in 2025 and has the upside to fall into the range of 45-50 receptions this season.

RECEIVER

1. KEON HATCHER SR. | BC LIONS | $15,000

Most of us would gladly spend more to have Keon Hatcher Sr. in our lineups. Another huge season takes off on Saturday, with Hatcher set to receive a steady stream of targets while making life miserable for the Riders’ pass defence. Just like old times, right?

2. KENNY LAWLER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | $13,600

Redemption for those sticking with Kenny Lawler comes on Thursday. There was something unpleasant about his 9.8 Fantasy Points in Week 1. Most receivers might have been content with those numbers, but Lawler isn’t most receivers.

3. TYSON PHILPOT | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | $13,500

The quality of receivers we left out… Tyson Philpot takes the final spot because you know he’s going to get looks near the goal line, and as good as Tyler Snead was in Week 1, the sky feels unlimited for Philpot against Toronto’s pass defence.

DEFENCES

1. MONTREAL | $10,100

The Als recorded a pick-six in Week 1 and could see a bevy of turnovers if they press Chad Kelly early and often.

2. WINNIPEG | $9,800

Playing in front of a potentially sold-out audience might be the perk the Bombers need to better last week’s total of 5 FP.

3. SASKATCHEWAN | $8,400

The defending champs have more than enough defensive playmakers to assure the Riders will put up respectable numbers as they begin defence of the 112th Grey Cup.