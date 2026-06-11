Argos extend receiver Kevin Mital through 2027

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Thursday that Canadian receiver Kevin Mital has signed an extension to stay in Double Blue through 2027.

“I am thrilled to sign this extension in Toronto,” said Mital. “I love competing here, I love the city, and I want to bring another Grey Cup home where it belongs; for my family, my teammates, this organization, and our fans.”

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who’s at the top after a week of action?

» 3 storylines to watch in Week 2

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 2?

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 2 picks

» Buy tickets for the 2026 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Mital is coming off his best season as a pro after 102 receptions for 886 yards and two touchdowns. His 102 catches made him the first Canadian Argonaut player to reach the 100-catch milestone, and Mital became the fifth Boatmen player, regardless of nationality, to reach the mark. The Quebec native tied for the league lead in receptions in 2025, the first time an Argonaut has done so since Chad Owens in 2013.

Mital joined the Argos in 2024 after being selected fifth overall in that year’s CFL Canadian Draft and helped the team win a Grey Cup in his first year, eventually scoring his first CFL touchdown in the big game.

The former Laval Rouge et Or (2020-2023) won the Hec Creighton Award, the Vanier Cup, and the Vanier Cup MVP in 2022. The receiver was First-Team All-Canadian in 2022, Second-Team in 2021, and a conference All-Star in 2021, 2022, and 2023.