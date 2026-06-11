Could these 6 bold predictions come true in Week 2?

Week 1 in the CFL introduced us to the real version of each club.

Despite seeing only six of the league’s nine teams in action to open 2026, we still learned plenty. While overreacting to four quarters of football is inevitable, it also got the brain churning about what Week 2 could bring.

Here are some bold-ish predictions for each of the six teams taking the field this week as we get set for the second slate of games, beginning in Winnipeg on Thursday.

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HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

BO GOES FOR ANOTHER 300+

Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell completed 34 of his 39 pass attempts in last Thursday’s home-opening loss to Montreal. It was the third-highest completion percentage game of his entire career and a clear sign that he’s on the same page with his receivers after another year of growth in black and gold.

So why not head into a hectic, high-energy road environment and record the 61st 300-yard passing game of his illustrious CFL career?

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

CERESNA DOUBLES DOWN

Sack the QB ✅

Synchronized somersaults ✅ 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, CBSSN, SiriusXM, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/tZXhKUSK3h — CFL (@CFL) June 6, 2026

Last week in Calgary, Jake Ceresna made his Winnipeg debut and responded with a career-high three sacks after recording just one all of last season in Edmonton.

The fresh surroundings and a partnership with Willie Jefferson have clearly allowed Ceresna to thrive in Jordan Younger’s defensive scheme. I think the CFL will eventually adjust to how Jake and Willie are being deployed as more film becomes available, but we’re not there yet. So let’s throw another pair of sacks onto the fire for Ceresna on Thursday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

KELLY GOES CRAZY

An endless wait following injury. A return to the place where it happened. A defence that will dare him to beat them through the air. A coaching staff built around the former Most Outstanding Player.

This is must-watch television for even the most casual CFL fan, with Chad Kelly having every reason, even if he’ll never say it publicly, to want to walk into Percival Molson Memorial Stadium and light it up.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

ALEXANDER ACES THE TEST

Davis Alexander spent much of 2025 managing a hamstring injury, including the aggravation he suffered in a heroic effort at home against Toronto.

Alexander is a true competitor who is wired to meet the moment under any circumstance. If he sees Chad Kelly throwing the ball all over the yard, I believe he’ll be inclined to answer in kind.

The difference this time will be Alexander’s maturity. I expect him to settle into the second half, manage the game and only take calculated risks when absolutely necessary.

This is a test of his patience and decision-making, but I see Montreal getting the win with Alexander’s continued growth taking centre stage.

BC LIONS

ROURKE’S SLOW ROLL TOWARDS MOP BEGINS

I genuinely believe Nathan Rourke is on his way to another Most Outstanding Player campaign this season.

I also believe that opening the year on the road against the defending champions, with massive expectations on your shoulders, rarely paints an accurate picture of how the rest of the season will unfold. Sometimes it’s simply a one-off situation.

If Rourke throws for 200 yards, a touchdown and mixes in the occasional mistake, it won’t change my belief that he can once again establish himself as the league’s top player.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

HARRIS’ SNAP-TO-RELEASE GETS EVEN QUICKER

Every season since Pro Football Focus began tracking the statistic in 2022, Trevor Harris’ time from snap to throw has become quicker.

Part of that is a natural adjustment that comes with age, but it’s also directly tied to his processing speed, his comfort in Marc Mueller’s offence and his understanding of the best way to attack a CFL defence.

Against Mathieu Betts and company, I fully expect the ball to be out before the pass rush gets more than a step or two upfield. BC’s defensive line had better be ready to turn and run toward its own goal line instead of falling in love with the sack statistic.