Over 50 brands pushing limits of fan engagement in 2026

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) roster of partners is growing with more than 50 brands on board to engage and entertain fans all season long. theScore Bet, High Noon, King’s Hawaiian, Manmade, Twizzlers and more have joined forces with the iconic league, while Anytime Fitness, Bud Light, FanDuel, Forty Creek, Mobil and OK Tire are among the many companies renewing and expanding their support of professional Canadian Football.

“In stadiums and on broadcast, our partners make our biggest moments bigger, elevating fan experience and engagement through action-packed long weekends, giveaways, contesting, fan favourite activations and so much more. We’re proud to share our platform with partners to help them grow their presence, deepen their impact and reach new fans within the CFL ecosystem. We look forward to celebrating all our partners throughout the season and to sharing our game with their customers,” said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer.

All the action and entertainment from the 2026 campaign will culminate in the 113th Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium in Calgary on Sunday, November 15. The complete schedule can be found here.

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PARTNERS ELEVATING LONG WEEKENDS

Throughout the CFL season, holiday long weekends rally fans and communities together in celebration. From Canada Day through to Thanksgiving, premier partners are setting the stage for Canadians to enjoy the game they love.

FANDUEL | AN OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK AND ONLINE CASINO PARTNER IN ONTARIO AND ALBERTA

Week 5 is officially FanDuel Canada Day Weekend with a thrilling four-game set to celebrate the country’s 159 th birthday. From the season opener until the 113 th Grey Cup champion is crowned, FanDuel will proudly display its support of the CFL through digital and broadcast assets where licensed.

birthday. From the season opener until the 113 Grey Cup champion is crowned, FanDuel will proudly display its support of the CFL through digital and broadcast assets where licensed. FANDUEL CANADA DAY WEEKEND Thursday, July 2 | TOR at CGY | 9:00 p.m. ET Friday, July 3 | SSK at OTT | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, July 4 | EDM at BC | 7:00 p.m. ET Sunday, July 5 | WPG at HAM |7:00 p.m. ET



OK TIRE | OFFICIAL TIRE PARTNER

OK Tire Labour Day Weekend returns in Week 14 with the latest chapters in the CFL’s most storied rivalries.

OK TIRE LABOUR DAY WEEKEND Friday, September 4 | BC at MTL | 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, September 6 | WPG at SSK | 7 p.m. ET Monday, September 7 | TOR at HAM | 2:30 p.m. ET Monday, September 7 | EDM at CGY | 6 p.m. ET



MOBIL | OFFICIAL FUEL PARTNER

Week 19 introduces fans to Mobil Thanksgiving Weekend, headlined by a rematch of the 112 th Grey Cup. Throughout the holiday long weekend, fans can visit participating Mobil stations nationwide to collect CFL-themed items. Mobil will also return as the official back-of-jersey patch partner throughout the postseason and the 113 th Grey Cup.

Grey Cup. Throughout the holiday long weekend, fans can visit participating Mobil stations nationwide to collect CFL-themed items. Mobil will also return as the official back-of-jersey patch partner throughout the postseason and the 113 Grey Cup. MOBIL THANKSGIVING WEEKEND Friday, October 9 | EDM at HAM | 7 p.m. ET Friday, October 9 | OTT at BC | 10 p.m. ET Saturday, October 10 | CGY at WPG | 7 p.m. ET Monday, October 12 | SSK at MTL | 1 p.m. ET



PARTNERS DEEPENING FAN ENGAGEMENT

Fan experience extends beyond sitting in stands and tuning in. More than ever, fans are consuming content and participating in new ways to get closer than ever to the action on the field. Sports betting and gaming-related activations are only available in jurisdictions where such activities are authorized and regulated.

theScore Bet | AN OFFICIAL SPORTSBOOK AND ONLINE CASINO PARTNER IN ONTARIO AND ALBERTA

In Ontario and Alberta, theScore Bet presents the all new CFL Fantasy, the latest free-to-play offering on CFL Game Zone – the league’s portal for online experiences, products and contests. Launching later this season, theScore Bet will also present the new CFL App, which will include integrated branding, custom promotional integration and odds integration.

ANYTIME FITNESS | OFFICIAL FITNESS PARTNER

The CFL offseason is marked by several significant milestones as prospects prepare to join the professional ranks, with few as important as CFL Combine presented by Anytime Fitness. Fans in Edmonton showed up to take in the event, while online audiences tracked the progress of 82 elite athletes from across the country. Fans will see Anytime Fitness on CFL sidelines throughout the season in hopes of encouraging more Canadians to start their own fitness journeys.

MANMADE | OFFICIAL BOXER BRIEFS

The collaboration unites two proudly Canadian brands with a shared focus on performance, passion and showing up every day. To kick off the partnership, MANMADE teamed up with Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros and Hamilton Tiger-Cats kicker Marc Liegghio for a digital campaign that puts performance to the test in a way that only MANMADE can.

PARTNERS FUELING FANDOM

No football experience is complete without the food and beverages that go with the big game. Football is the centrepiece, but everything else – chatting with fellow fans, drinks in-hand, the snack table and the line up at the grill – makes it a party. ​

BUD LIGHT | OFFICIAL BEER

In celebration of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ victory in the 112th Grey Cup, Bud Light has unveiled a green collectible championship can that is on sale now in Saskatchewan, while supplies last. The country’s largest annual televised concert – the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show – will return to electrify fans in the stands and viewers at home during the championship game.

FORTY CREEK | OFFICIAL WHISKY

Forty Creek will be featured prominently on virtual field signage during the marquee milestones of the season, including the Stampede Bowl, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend and Mobil Thanksgiving Weekend. Throughout the Grey Cup Playoffs, Forty Creek will be showcased on goalpost wraps, raising an extra glass to cheers touchdown celebrations across the league.

HIGH NOON | OFFICIAL VODKA AND TEQUILA SELTZER

Over the course of the season, High Noon will connect with fans online through a social media contest, offering the opportunity to get closer to the game. High Noon will also partner with the 2026 Grey Cup Festival as fans from across Canada and around the world gather in Calgary to celebrate their passion for the CFL.

KING’S HAWAIIAN | OFFICIAL BREAD

Available at major retailers from coast to coast, fans will soon see the CFL alongside the signature orange of King’s Hawaiian rolls. Throughout the season, King’s Hawaiian will help fuel excitement all the way through to the Grey Cup championship. Whether crafting sliders on their irresistibly sweet rolls or hosting the ultimate tailgate, King’s Hawaiian and the CFL are the perfect pairing for gameday.

TWIZZLERS | OFFICIAL LICORICE