The moment that defined Nathan Rourke’s career

Nathan Rourke wasn’t supposed to play in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

He wasn’t the starting quarterback.

But with the team’s starter, Michael Reilly, dealing with an injury before kickoff, it was Rourke who had to step up and play in a hostile road environment in front of the rowdy crowd at Mosaic Stadium.

Most players know their “welcome to the CFL” moment as soon as you ask them about it.

Rourke’s came in that game.

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THE MOMENT

Reilly was supposed to be the Lions starter in Week 1 of the 2021 season, the CFL’s return to action following the cancelled 2020 season, but he didn’t run out onto the field for the team’s opening drive. It was Rourke, the rookie, thrust into action instead.

“That was a crazy one,” remembered Rourke. “Because that was where Mike (Reilly) was supposed to play and right before the game, he said that he couldn’t go, so I had to go and start.”

So Rourke took the field facing a relentless Rider defence. They were sending pressure that Rourke, admittedly, was having trouble beating. He threw a pick-six to Nic Marshall in the second quarter, but did bounce back later in the frame with a 75-yard touchdown pass to Lucky Whitehead, the quarterback’s first major score in the CFL.

In the third quarter, with the Lions trailing 32-9, Reilly was the one to head out onto the field and not Rourke.

“Mike, at some point, got some more painkillers or something like that, and was like, ‘I’m ready to go, I’m gonna go in,'” Rourke recalled. “We actually started to claw back a little bit and got more into the game, and then at one point he said, ‘I just don’t have any control over it.’ I had to go back in, and when I came back in, I started playing a lot better.”

Rourke returned to action with under three minutes to play after the Lions had cut Saskatchewan’s lead to 23-33. Rourke moved the chains with some incredible throws, just like the ones we’re accustomed to seeing now from the All-CFLer. He capped the drive with his most memorable play, the touchdown pass to Burnham in the end zone.

“It was a great drive, just kind of chunk, chunk, chunk, and then they went back to all the pressure that they had been giving at the beginning that we couldn’t get over, and I was able to beat it,” said Rourke.

“It was cool because it was a slow start that I overcame. I kind of proved to myself that I could play in the league with very limited experience and I could make the throws in big moments.”

INSIDE THE PLAY

Saskatchewan went back to sending pressure at Rourke on the drive, trying to force the rookie into making mistakes. This time, however, Rourke knew he had the protection in place he needed to air it out to his receiver in the end zone.

“We were going tempo, so we had a one-word call, I believe this one was called blizzard, they were all weather terms. Basically, it was fully protected, so it didn’t really matter what they did, I was gonna have a chance to put it up there.

“I saw what they were doing, it looked a lot like the first half, everyone was coming. I knew that I had Burnham one-on-one, I just had to go give him a chance. I put the ball up and he made a great play.”

THE AFTERMATH

After Burnham hauled in the touchdown, the TSN feed flips back to Rourke and the emotions he was feeling right after. He celebrated with fist pumps after delivering the biggest throw of his young career.

While the touchdown wasn’t enough for the Lions to complete the comeback, they lost 33-29, it was still a significant moment for Rourke. Not only did he realize that he could play in the CFL, but he also received approval from a veteran on the sideline.

“I was very hyped, I was very excited,” smiled Rourke. “Mike (and I), we had a cool interaction where he was fired up for me. That’s how I kind of knew it was a big time play.

“It would have been nice to have finished the game (with a win), but it was cool to know that a dude like that, who is a Hall of Famer, to kind of get his seal of approval meant a lot to me.”

REFLECTION

Years later, after solidifying himself as one of the CFL’s biggest stars, Rourke still looks back at that touchdown pass as a turning point.

He was thrust into action unexpectedly, battled through mistakes and a difficult start to the game, and found a way to respond.

“I think to that point, it felt like it was one of the higher stakes games that I played in, and it was my first real opportunity to be in the CFL. I hadn’t played, obviously, the Canadian game in a while, since high school, and to step up and play in the pros.

“It was certainly an opportunity where I look back at it (and think) I was able to get confidence knowing that I could play and I could compete and I could make plays, and obviously there was a long way to go, but I think that it’s huge for a player, especially a young player, to know that they belong.”

Now, five seasons after his defining moment, Rourke and his Lions head back to Regina for a Saturday night matchup against the Roughriders in the opening game of their 2026 season.