3 keys to victory for BC, Saskatchewan in Week 2

REGINA — For the first time since 2014, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will celebrate a Grey Cup championship prior to kicking off a new season.

When the focus shifts to the game, their opponent in last year’s Western Final, the BC Lions, await.

The Lions begin the campaign in search of their first Grey Cup since 2011.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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BC LIONS

1. NATHAN ROURKE

It seems like a no-brainer that starting quarterback Nathan Rourke would factor into the Lions keys to victory. Rourke attempted an even 500 passes last season, including completing 23-of-28 for 368 yards and three touchdowns in the Western Final loss.

2. SAME HIGH-END RECEIVING CORPS

Familiarity won’t be an issue in the Lions pass game, as receivers Keon Hatcher Sr., Justin McInnis, Stanley Berryhill III and Jevon Cottoy are all back and looking to get the team over the hump.

3. STEADY IN THE SECONDARY

Facing one the league’s all-time elite passers in Trevor Harris, the Lions secondary needs to find a way to close time and space downfield. It’s a unit held down by defensive backs Jackson Findlay and T.J. Lee, but requires support from former Ottawa REDBLACK C.J. Coldon Jr. In the middle of the field, newcomer Darnell Sankey will try to have an immediate impact.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. CARRY THE MOMENTUM

It’s going to be an emotional start to the game for the Riders players, which they’ll look to use to their advantage to get off to a fast start. Emotions can have a negative impact, too, so finding a way to balance the excitement is critical.

2. TREVOR HARRIS

It’s hard to mention Rourke and not Trevor Harris in this matchup. Is this the year Father Time catches up to the 40-year-old? Or will he build on a 2025 season that saw him throw for his most yards (4,549) since 2018? Saturday night will serve as the first test.

3. ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. AND TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL BACK FOR MORE

Any success the secondary has against Rourke is likely to start with Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell. The pair combined for 10 interceptions a season ago and will be tasked with keeping tabs on the Lions top receivers all night long.

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