3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 2 win over Winnipeg

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Winnipeg — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ explosive first half lifted them to their first win of 2026 with a 37-27 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Thursday night from Princess Auto Stadium.

Thanks to deep, big-time throws by Bo Levi Mitchell to targets Kiondré Smith and Keric Wheatfall, as well as a run-game led by rookie Larry Rountree, Hamilton jumped out to a two-score lead at halftime. The Tiger-Cats were able to maintain their lead through the second half despite multiple efforts from the Bombers, ultimately claiming the win with some tidy offence.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 2.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Smith’s pair of TDs powers Tiger-Cats over Blue Bombers

» Depth Charts: HAM |WPG

» Hamilton, Winnipeg by the numbers

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2 – KIONDRE SMITH TOUCHDOWNS

The star of the show in this one was Smith, whose two first half touchdowns made Hamilton’s gap too large to overcome for Winnipeg. The Canadian target finished with five catches for 92 yards to go along with the two majors, while adding a backbreaking 30-yard grab late to set up a field goal and seal the deal for Hamilton.

124 – LARRY ROUNTREE III RUSHING YARDS

After only eight carries for 23 yards in Week 1 and 35 yards along the ground as a team overall, Hamilton did a much better job at establishing the run early in this one. The Tiger-Cats began the game with three straight runs, as rookie back Rountree ran free all night, rumbling for 124 yards on 23 carries. Hamilton overall finished with 171 yards on the ground, much improved form their total last week and marginally better than Winnipeg’s 49 yards.

0 – HAMILTON TIGER-CATS TURNOVERS

After two costly giveaways leading to the team’s Weak 1 loss to the Montreal Alouettes, Hamilton committed zero turnovers in Week 2, winning the turnover battle and the game. Bo Levi Mitchell was efficient (19-for-24) downfield to his targets in Smith and Keric Wheatfall, while Rountree chunked up yards along the ground on risk-free plays.