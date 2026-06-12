3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 2 win over Toronto

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MONTREAL – Week 2 delivered one of the most entertaining games of the young CFL season, as the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts combined for 67 points and nearly 900 passing yards on Friday night.

The star power was on full display, with Davis Alexander and Chad Kelly trading big plays throughout the contest. From career-best performances to league-leading production, Friday’s matchup produced no shortage of eye-popping numbers.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes win over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Depth Charts: TOR | MTL

» Game Notes: Argonauts at Alouettes

» Alouettes rally past Argonauts for second straight comeback win

» Game Tracker: Toronto at Montreal by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

441 – PASSING YARDS BY DAVIS ALEXANDER

Davis Alexander notched a new career-high with 441 passing yards during the Alouettes’ 37-30 victory over the Argonauts on Friday night. Alexander’s favourite target on the evening was Tyson Philpot. Alexander and Philpot connected for nine catches, 193 yards, and two touchdowns, helping raise Alexander’s yards to 777, and touchdowns to four through two weeks.

886 – COMBINED PASS YARDS DURING FRIDAY NIGHT’S CONTEST

Both quarterbacks impressed during Friday night’s game, combining to toss 886 yards and five touchdowns. Alexander picked apart the Argos’ defence while Kelly, who missed the entire 2025 season as he recovered from the broken leg that he suffered during the 2024 Eastern Finals, impressed in his first start since the injury, tossing for 445 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the loss.

193 – TYSON PHILPOT YARDS

Philpot led Friday’s contest with 193 yards on the evening. Philpot found the end zone twice, first from 45 yards out to open the scoring then once again to give the Alouettes a a 37-23 lead from 56 yards out with 1:23 to play. Through two games, Philpot leads the CFL with 269 receiving yards.