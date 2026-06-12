4 Canadians who could be All-CFL players in 2026

TORONTO — The CFL season is only just beginning, but a few Canadian players have already positioned themselves for breakout campaigns.

Whether it’s a fast start, an expanded opportunity or the continued development that often comes with experience, these four Canadians could find themselves in the All-CFL conversation by the end of the 2026 season.

Of course, proven stars like Nathan Rourke and Brady Oliveira will once again be strong candidates for All-CFL recognition in 2026. Instead, we’re shining the spotlight on a few Canadians who may be a little more under the radar but have the talent and opportunity to emerge among the league’s elite by season’s end.

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KIONDRÉ SMITH | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Kiondré Smith has wasted little time making his presence felt in Hamilton’s offence.

The Canadian receiver has hauled in 167 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the first two games of the season, including a breakout performance on Thursday night against Winnipeg in which he caught five passes for 92 yards and two scores.

Smith has quietly been one of the CFL’s most reliable Canadian receivers over the past several seasons (including an East Division All-CFL recognition in 2025), but 2026 could be the year he reaches another level. His chemistry with Bo Levi Mitchell has been evident early, and if his current pace continues, an All-CFL nod could be well within reach.

TOMMY NIELD | RECEIVER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Zach Collaros and Tommy Nield connect for Nield’s FIRST catch as a Bomber! 🔥 Tune in NOW to watch the Blue Bombers face off against the Stampeders! 🗓️: Blue Bombers vs. Stampeders LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, CBSSN, SiriusXM, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/C6XqiBybem — CFL (@CFL) June 6, 2026

Staying at receiver, Tommy Nield has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign.

The Winnipeg pass-catcher has accumulated 163 receiving yards through two games, quickly becoming a dependable target in the Blue Bombers’ offence. While he is still searching for his first touchdown of the season, his production suggests bigger games could be on the horizon.

His growth hasn’t gone unnoticed by his peers, either.

“You’ve seen signs from him,” said Justin McInnis earlier this off-season. “You see guys progressively, as they play more, they get better.”

If that progression continues throughout 2026, Nield could emerge as one of the CFL’s top national receivers and earn serious All-CFL consideration.

JACKSON FINDLAY | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS

JACKSON FINDLAY DOES IT AGAIN! Three interceptions in his last three games for BC!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Elks vs. @BCLions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/5YbujfKZWB — CFL (@CFL) October 18, 2025

Jackson Findlay hasn’t taken the field yet this season, but expectations are already high for the BC Lions defensive back as he prepares to make his 2026 debut against Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Findlay flashed his potential as a rookie, recording four interceptions and establishing himself as one of the league’s most promising young defensive backs. Now expected to play an even bigger role in BC’s secondary, the Canadian has all the tools to build on that success.

Fellow Canadian and 2024 All-CFL defensive back Tyrell Ford is already a believer.

“Jackson Findlay, yeah, he’s not bad. I like him,” said Ford. “He’d be flying around.”

The praise is understandable. Findlay recorded four interceptions as a rookie last season and now has an opportunity to take another step forward in 2026.

If Findlay can build on his rookie campaign and continue creating turnovers, don’t be surprised if he finds himself among the CFL’s All-CFL selections when the season comes to a close.

GEOFFREY CANTIN-ARKU | LINEBACKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku entered the 2026 season with big shoes to fill after stepping into the starting lineup following Darnell Sankey’s departure, but the Canadian linebacker has looked right at home.

After putting together a solid 2025 campaign, Cantin-Arku has picked up right where he left off in 2026. Tasked with replacing Darnell Sankey in Montreal’s starting lineup, the Canadian linebacker recorded eight defensive tackles in the Alouettes’ season-opening victory, making an immediate impact in his expanded role.

The Alouettes have consistently fielded one of the league’s top defences in recent years, and if Cantin-Arku continues producing at his current pace while leading one of the CFL’s best units, he could find himself firmly in the All-CFL conversation by season’s end.