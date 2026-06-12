Als rally past Argos for second straight comeback win

MONTREAL — For the second straight week, the Montreal Alouettes erased a deficit before pulling away late, defeating the Toronto Argonauts 37-30 to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

After surrendering the lead early in the second half, the Alouettes responded with 20 unanswered points, using a balanced effort from their offence, defence and special teams to seize control.

Davis Alexander and Tyson Philpot wasted little time reconnecting on Friday night at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, but Chad Kelly and the Toronto offence answered right back in an entertaining back-and-forth affair.

Alexander opened the scoring with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Philpot, giving the Alouettes an early advantage with one of the game’s biggest plays.

The Argonauts responded late in the first half when Kelly engineered a lightning-fast 58-second touchdown drive, capping the possession with a scoring strike to David Ungerer III to pull Toronto even.

Toronto came out firing after halftime, as Kelly found Canadian receiver Kevin Mital on a deep touchdown pass to reclaim the lead. The teams once again exchanged field goals before Montreal answered with one of its most impressive drives of the night.

Alexander completed all six of his pass attempts on the march, including a 27-yard connection with Jerreth Sterns, to move the Alouettes deep into Toronto territory. Dustin Crum finished the drive with a one-yard quarterback sneak, putting Montreal back in front 24-23 early in the fourth quarter.

The Alouettes added a massive special teams play in the closing minutes. With under three minutes remaining, Micah Awe broke through to block a Toronto punt, and Arthur Hamlin recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown. The ensuing convert was unsuccessful, extending Montreal’s lead to 30-23.

Montreal put the game away moments later by staying aggressive offensively. Alexander hit Philpot on a crossing route, and the receiver raced 56 yards for his second touchdown of the night, stretching the Alouettes’ lead to 37-23 and capping another outstanding performance from the quarterback-receiver tandem.

Toronto found the end zone one final time in the closing moments of the game, as Chad Kelly connected with Tyler Kahmann for a late touchdown pass, but the score proved to be little more than a consolation as Montreal secured the victory.

Alexander finished the night with another stellar performance, completing 30 of his 42 pass attempts for 441 yards and two touchdowns while improving to 13-0 as a regular season starter.

Philpot was Alexander’s favourite target throughout the night, finishing with 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns on a dominant performance. Jerreth Sterns also topped the century mark, adding 114 receiving yards to give Montreal a pair of 100-yard pass-catchers.

Kelly, who was returning from an injury suffered in the 2024 Eastern Final, also put together an impressive outing despite the loss, throwing for 445 yards while recording three touchdown passes and one interception in Toronto’s first game of the season.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: TOR | MTL

» Game Notes: Argonauts at Alouettes

» Game Tracker: Toronto at Montreal by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SCORING PLAYS

NEXT UP

Toronto now heads to Ottawa to face the REDBLACKS on Saturday, June 20, in Week 3 action. Argos and REDBLACKS haven’t faced each other since August 9, 2025, when Ottawa came away with a 46-42 win.

Montreal will now head to Edmonton to face the Elks also on Saturday, June 20. The last time these two teams met was August 8, 2025, when a Cody Fajardo-led squad took down Caleb Evans and the Alouettes 23-22.