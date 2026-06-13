3 Stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 2 win over BC

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REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders began their title defence with a game very reminiscent of their Western Final against the BC Lions, winning 31-27 with a late score in front of a boisterous Mosaic Stadium crowd.

Trevor Harris led a Riders’ air raid with 417 yards through the air while connecting on three touchdowns. Kian Schaffer-Baker and KeeSean Johnson both topped 100 yards as the wide receiver duo had 165 and 131 yards respectively. Samuel Emilus was the game hero catching all six of his targets for 91 yards and securing all of Harris’ touchdown throws.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ win over the BC Lions in Week 2.

FROM STATS TO IMPACT

» Samuel Emilus hat-trick of touchdowns leads Riders to opening game win

» Depth Charts: BC | SSK

» Game Tracker: BC at Saskatchewan by the numbers

» CFL x World Vision Partnership Hub

» About World Vision Canada

3 – SAMUEL EMILUS TOUCHDOWNS

Emilus was Harris’ favourite target in the red zone, bringing in all three of Harris’ touchdown throws. The 28-year-old got Mosaic rocking with two early touchdown grabs before capping off the game-winning drive with a late score to regain the lead for the Riders. The fourth-year wideout was a reliable target bringing in all six of his targets for 91 yards on the evening.

417 – TREVOR HARRIS PASSING YARDS

The 40-year-old signal caller showed no signs of his age Saturday night going 30 of 36 for 417 yards and three touchdown throws. The 112th Grey Cup Most Valuable Player came out of the gates firing after an emphatic banner ceremony going 13 of 14 on the first two Rider offensive drives capping them both with touchdowns. Harris showed poise leading the Riders down the field in the fourth quarter. Down three points with just over three minutes to go, the veteran quarterback led a 92-yard game-winning drive leaving less than a minute of time left for Nathan Rourke to try to tie.

51:35 – TIME WITH THE LEAD

The Roughriders worked the clock on a grinding first drive, scoring 5:32 into the first quarter. The Riders would hold onto a lead up until 3:44 left in the fourth quarter. Harris and the Green and White offence wasted no time grabbing that lead back as they struck with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter to start their season off with a victory.