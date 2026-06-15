5 PFF stats that stood out from Week 2

TORONTO — Week 2 of the CFL season delivered another entertaining slate of games, with Hamilton, Montreal and Saskatchewan all earning victories thanks to standout performances across the field.

Quarterbacks Trevor Harris and Davis Alexander lit up opposing defences through the air, while players like Larry Rountree III and Lorenzo Burns made game-changing contributions on both sides of the ball throughout the weekend.

Using Pro Football Focus data, CFL.ca highlights five advanced stats that helped define another exciting weekend of football.

RELATED

» 3 Stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 2 win over BC

» 3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 2 win over Toronto

» 3 stats that defined Hamilton’s Week 2 win over Winnipeg

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KIAN SCHAFFER-BAKER | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 9 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Come for the catch, stay for the pose. Kian Schaffer-Baker hangs on in style with a huge 1st down for the Riders! 🗓️: Lions vs Roughriders

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/wMXn7zysIB — CFL (@CFL) June 13, 2026

Kian Schaffer-Baker was nearly unstoppable in Saskatchewan’s victory over BC, finishing with 11 receptions for 165 yards while serving as Trevor Harris’ favourite target throughout the evening.

According to PFF, nine of those catches resulted in first downs, illustrating just how often the Canadian receiver kept drives alive as the Roughriders started the season 1-0.

KERIC WHEATFALL | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 3 CONTESTED CATCHES

KERIC WHEATFALL IS COOKING 🧑‍🍳 Bo Levi Mitchell drops a dime and Wheatfall does the rest for a 47-yard gain! 🗓️: Tiger-Cats vs. Blue Bombers LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS2, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/9KkirdVk0C — CFL (@CFL) June 12, 2026

Keric Wheatfall is quickly proving to be a smart off-season addition by Hamilton, hauling in five catches for 102 yards in the Tiger-Cats’ road win over Winnipeg.

Three of those receptions came on contested catches, according to PFF, showcasing the pass-catcher’s ability to win physical battles and make difficult plays downfield.

LARRY ROUNTREE III | RUNNING BACK | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 86 YARDS AFTER CONTACT

Larry Rountree III powered Hamilton’s ground game with 124 rushing yards on 23 carries, repeatedly turning modest gains into explosive runs through sheer determination.

According to PFF, 86 of those rushing yards came after contact while Rountree also forced seven missed tackles, underlining just how difficult he was to bring down.

TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 6 BIG-TIME THROWS

Trevor Harris turned in one of the best performances of the young season, throwing for 417 yards and three touchdowns in Saskatchewan’s victory over BC.

According to PFF, Harris registered six big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays, combining aggressiveness with efficiency in a nearly flawless outing.

LORENZO BURNS | DEFENSIVE BACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 3 FORCED INCOMPLETIONS

Lorenzo Burns played a key role in Montreal’s win over Toronto, helping limit the Argonauts’ passing attack whenever Chad Kelly looked his way.

Targeted five times, Burns allowed just two receptions while forcing three incompletions, according to PFF, putting together an outstanding performance in coverage.