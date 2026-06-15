CFL Injury Reports: Week 3

TORONTO — Week 3’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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BC LIONS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, June 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice on Monday, June 15, 2026.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status Wynton McManis LB Knee DNP Jamal Peters DB Head DNP

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, June 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status