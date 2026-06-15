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Injury Reports June 15, 2026

CFL Injury Reports: Week 3

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 3’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

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BC LIONS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, June 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED Game Status

The BC Lions did not practice on Monday, June 15, 2026.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Wynton McManis LB Knee DNP
Jamal Peters DB Head DNP

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TD Place

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT EDMONTON ELKS

Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, June 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 