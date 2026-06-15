CFL Injury Reports: Week 3

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© 2026 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — Week 3’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
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Friday, June 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The BC Lions did not practice on Monday, June 15, 2026.
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Wynton McManis
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Head
|DNP
Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TD Place
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Saturday, June 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status