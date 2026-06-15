MMQB: Has Alexander ascended to the highest tier of CFL quarterbacks?

We’re watching something pretty special unfolding in Montreal.

With another sparkling performance in Friday’s 37-30 win over Toronto, Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander is now 13-0 as a starter in the regular season. And with his only loss coming in last year’s 112th Grey Cup, Alexander is 15-1 overall.

As Alexander continues to author one of the greatest starts to a career in recent memory, it’s getting harder and harder to temper expectations. Sure, the sample size remains relatively small and Alexander has yet to start for an entire season, thanks mostly to a hamstring injury that limited him in 2025.

But the more we watch Alexander thrive, the less that stuff matters. With what was accomplished last year and his start to 2026, things with Alexander have quickly gone from “wait and see” to “we see you.”

RELATED

» Als rally past Argos for second straight comeback win

» 3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 2 win over Toronto

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ for free

» Buy tickets for the 2026 CFL season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

In a very short period of time, Alexander has ascended to the highest tier of CFL quarterbacks. And that rise has happened faster than some thought, me included. In fact, as you’ll see later on, Alexander wasn’t listed among the three quarterbacks we identified in our preseason MMQB Positional Rankings.

And while he finished just on the outside of that particular list, I’m already rethinking where Alexander fits amongst the league’s elite at his position.

Friday saw Alexander throw for a career high 441 yards to go along with two touchdown passes as Montreal became this season’s first 2-0 team. Through the first two weeks of 2026, Alexander leads the league with 777 yards and four touchdowns while completing 70.0 per cent of his passes and compiling a stellar 117.6 passer rating.

Alexander’s cumulative numbers en route to his 13-0 regular season mark are just as impressive. In those 13 starts, Alexander boasts a 71.1 per cent completion rate, 4,148 passing yards, and 20 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. That’s an average of almost 320 yards per game with an interception rate of just 1.1 per cent.

The start of Alexander’s starting tenure has a lot of similarities to how Bo Levi Mitchell began his career in Calgary. Both bided their time early behind veterans while shining in limited playing time. Both forced their team’s hand perhaps a little earlier than anticipated. And much like Mitchell, Alexander brings a swagger and confidence that’s both infectious and backed up by almost nothing but success.

Sometimes it’s prudent to be cautious with high praise early in a career. But with the level Alexander has played at with the Als, not talking about him in the same breath as Mitchell, Nathan Rourke, and Trevor Harris would just be stubborn.

A SPECIAL FINISH

Speaking of our MMQB Positional Rankings, it’s time to complete the list for another year. And we’re doing that by focusing on special teams.

KICKER

SEAN WHYTE | BC LIONS

Sean Whyte is coming off one of the best kicking seasons in league history. In fact, his 95.1 per cent accuracy rate last season is the second highest of all-time, behind only Lewis Ward’s 98.1 per cent mark in 2018. But it’s not like last year was an outlier for Whyte. Since joining his hometown Lions in 2022, Whyte has nailed 94.1 per cent of his field goals and entered this season as the second most accurate kicker in CFL history.

2. José Maltos Díaz | Montreal Alouettes.

3. Lirim Hajrullahu | Toronto Argonauts

PUNTER

MARK VASSETT | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Talk about a great start to a career. Mark Vassett went from being selected by the Stamps in last year’s CFL Global Draft to making his professional debut in Week 3 and hasn’t looked back since. Vassett led the league in net punting average last season while pinning the opposition inside the 10-yard line seven times and recording just three singles. Along the way, Vassett was named an All-CFL punter in 2025.

2. Joseph Zema | Montreal Alouettes

3. John Haggerty | Toronto Argonauts

RETURNER

TREY VAVAL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Considering Trey Vaval was named to last year’s All-CFL team and took home a pair of awards as Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, it would be hard to choose anyone but him here. Vaval led the league with 957 punt return yards last season while adding another 918 yards returning kicks and three total return touchdowns.

2. Javon Leake | Edmonton Elks

3. Janarion Grant | Toronto Argonauts

And with the addition of special teams, here is the complete list of our 2026 rankings…

That was a lot of fun to put together and, as we already mentioned, I’m already rethinking some of these with what we’ve seen through the first two weeks of this season. As such, I can’t wait to do it again in 2027.