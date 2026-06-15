Overreaction Monday: 5 hot takes from Week 2

Welcome to Overreaction Monday, where we look back on the previous week’s action and root out some angles that could be prone to reactions that might be a tad over the top. Either from fans and the media in general or, maybe just specifically me.

Then come the verdicts: “Overreaction,” “fair” or “too soon to tell.”

This week, maple syrup-infused pass-catchers rule the roost, and defences suffer the slings and arrows of both hot quarterbacks and hot takes.

RELATED

» Samuel Emilus’ trio of touchdowns leads Riders to win in season-opener

» Als rally past Argos for second-straight comeback win

» Kiondré Smith’s pair of TDs powers Ticats over Bombers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

CANADIAN RECEIVERS ARE THE BEST RECEIVERS

Led by Montreal’s Tyson Philpot (nine catches, 193 yards) and Saskatchewan’s Kian Schaffer-Baker (11 catches, 165 yards), Canadian receivers really went off in Week 2, with BC’s Justin Mcinnis (eight for 129), Winnipeg’s Tommy Nield (seven for 111) and Toronto’s Kevin Mital (seven for 109) all climbing over the century mark.

Of the 12 touchdowns scored by receivers in Week 2, 10 of them were scored by Canadians, including a hat trick for Saskatchewan’s Samuel Emilus, who almost got to the 100 mark himself, finishing his night with 91 yards.

“Oh Canada, it’s all about homebrew receivers in 2026.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction. Yup, Canuck ball-catchers stole most of the limelight in Week 2, but guys like Saskatchewan’s KeeSean Johnson (nine receptions, 131 yards) were among those without maple leaf tattoos that had a pretty good night, too. Montreal’s Jerreth Sterns (nine for 114), Toronto rookie Tyler Kahmann (six for 106 and a touchdown) and Hamilton’s Keric Wheatfall (three for 102) all topped 100 yards.

EVERYONE PASSES FOR 6,000 YARDS IN 2026

The passing numbers in Week 2 were kinda obnoxious.

Led by Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly’s 445 against Montreal, we had four, 400-plus performances, with the Alouettes’ Davis Alexander coming in at 441, Winnipeg’s Zach Collaros at 421 and Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris at 417. In a losing cause, BC’s Nathan Rourke had 330, leaving Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell as the only starter to not crack the 300-yard mark — and he wasn’t far off at 287.

In Week 1, only two quarterbacks crossed the 300-yard barrier (Alexander and Mitchell) but another two pivots (Edmonton’s Cody Fajardo and Ottawa’s Jake Maier) had to play in a downpour.

“It’s gonna be a mad-bomber kind of season.”

THE VERDICT: Too soon to tell. But some of these receivers, early on, are getting wiiiiide open, often. If your reaction is that CFL air defences are going to have to tighten up a whole lot, that’d be a fair assessment.

That includes the likes of Toronto, Hamilton, and BC, it’s true. But also the likes of the CFL’s top two defences in 2025, in Montreal and Saskatchewan.

YOU SHOULDN’T LEAVE OUT THE BOMBERS

Saw some griping about Winnipeg’s defence online after the loss to Hamilton and it is true that the Bombers gave up a bunch of chunk plays to Hamilton through the air, and 124 rushing yards to Ticats’ running back Larry Rountree III. Heck, even Bo Levi Mitchell ripped off a 15-yard run at one point.

“That’s not a championship defence.”

THE VERDICT: Overreaction. That’s still Jordan Younger designing Winnipeg defences and that’s still Willie Jefferson causing havoc at the line (now with new partner in crime Jake Ceresna). That’s still defensive back Evan Holm and his impressive closing speed and that’s still the ultra-smart Redha Kramdi reading and reacting. That’s still linebacker Tony Jones dominating in the middle. All part of a defence that was second in the CFL in 2025 in the category of passing yards given up per game (261.4) and second in limiting an opponent’s passing efficiency (90.8). Part of a defence that was the third-best in run defence in 2025, too.

THAT SIDELINE SPAT’S A BAD SIGN

In the wake of Toronto’s 37-30 loss to the Montreal Alouettes, news emerged that during that game, Argos’ quarterback Chad Kelly got so steamed at head coach Mike Miller, that others on the sideline felt the need to step in and provide some separation.

Afterward, Kelly stayed silent when asked about the incident, but Miller waved away any talk of a problem simmering, pointing out that he and Kelly have worked together since Miller joined the Argos as quarterbacks coach in 2022.

“Chad’s a competitor, I’m a competitor. There’s a way that we interact, and I have no problem with Chad Kelly,” the coach said in his post-game media conference.

THE VERDICT: Too soon too tell. Emotions can run high on the sideline, it’s true, and Miller pointing out that he and Kelly have a good working relationship should carry a lot of weight. But this was just game one, so it bears watching.

FORTY? TREVOR HARRIS’LL PLAY ’TIL HE’S FIFTY

Sasky QB Trevor Harris looked absolutely marvellous in his team’s win over the BC Lions, going 30/36 for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

“Too old? Trevor Harris looks better than ever.”

THE VERDICT: Fair. As far as playing until he’s 50? At this point, I am also inclined to write “fair.”