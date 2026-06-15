REDBLACKS reveal new white uniform

OTTAWA — For more than 150 years, football has been deeply rooted in the city of Ottawa, helping shape the sporting landscape in the nation’s capital.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have unveiled their new white uniform, a bold expression of the club’s identity that celebrates the city’s rich football history while paying tribute to the fans and community that fuel the team every day.

The new uniform represents a blank canvas for the next chapter of Ottawa football, one built on generations of tradition, pride and community support. The new look also aligns with the current black uniform, which was revealed before the 2024 season.

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Combining tradition with a modern, clean aesthetic, the new white uniform embodies the spirit of Ottawa football: resilient, passionate and united. As the team progresses through the 12th season since professional football returned to the nation’s capital, the jersey serves as a powerful reminder that while generations may change, the pride of Ottawa football remains.

“This jersey reflects everything that we cherish about REDBLACKS football: tradition, pride, and an unwavering connection to our fans,” said Adrian Sciarra, President of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. “When we set out to design this uniform, we wanted to create something that honoured our history while representing who we are today. Every detail tells part of that story but most importantly, this uniform is to connect and honour our fans across generations who continue to help us write the next chapter of Ottawa football.”

Every detail of the new design tells a story.

EMBRACING FOOTBALL’S ROOTS IN THE NATION’S CAPITAL

Prominently featured on the shoulder cap is a bold “R” emblem, representing the everlasting roots of football in Ottawa. More than a logo, the mark serves as a reminder of the generations of players, teams, and supporters who have built the city’s football legacy and continue to shape its future.

SIGNATURE STRIPES RETURN

The uniform’s signature red-and-black striping carries forward a tradition 150 years in the making. Inspired by generations of Ottawa football teams, the iconic stripes connect today’s players to the proud history that came before them while reinforcing the colours that have become synonymous with football in the capital.

REPRESENTING RNATION

Inside the collar, players will find “RNATION” woven into the neckline as a tribute to the passionate fan base that stands behind the REDBLACKS. The inscription serves as a constant reminder that Ottawa’s supporters are the heart of the organization and the reason the team takes the field each week.

PROUDLY OUR CITY

Across the chest, “OTTAWA” remains front and centre. The wordmark proudly represents the city, its community, and its place as Canada’s football capital. It is a declaration of pride, unity, and the deep connection between the team and the people it represents.

The new uniform will make its on-field debut this Saturday as the REDBLACKS host the Toronto Argonauts at TD Place for the club’s Whiteout Game. Fans are encouraged to wear white, wave their rally towels, and help create one of the most visually striking home atmospheres in club history.