Alouettes add kicker Lewis Ward to practice squad

MONTREAL – The Montreal Alouettes have added National kicker Lewis Ward to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Ward (five-foot-five, 172 pounds) played 117 games with Ottawa from 2018 to 2025 converting 300 of 347 field goal attempts (86.5 per cent) while also making 140 of 151 convert attempts (92.7 per cent).

“We are very pleased to welcome Lewis to our team,” said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “He’s had one of the most accurate kicking legs in the CFL in recent years and we are confident he still has plenty of good football left in the tank.”

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The University of Ottawa product was named the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018. That same season, the 33-year-old earned All-CFL and All-CFL East honours after converting 51 of 52 field goal attempts (98.1 per cent) with a long of 52 yards. Ward also set a professional football record when he converted 69 consecutive field goals across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.