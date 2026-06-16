Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 3 picks

TORONTO — Week 3 features four games on tap for the first time this season, and if the opening slate of games is any indication of what’s to come, CFL fans are in for a treat.

The season’s first tripleheader also comes this week, with three games on Saturday. But don’t forget about Friday Night Football, where a catfight ensues at Hamilton Stadium.

Last week, some of the writers made up ground, with four of the five pick makers now tied with a .500 record (3-3).

Will anyone pull away from the pack in Week 3?

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BC AT HAMILTON

Friday, June 19

7:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Bo Levi Mitchell may have been the only quarterback not to throw over 300 yards in Week 2, but his performance behind centre was one of the best of the week. The Ticats signal caller had a perfect passer rating against the Bombers (158.3), throwing for three touchdowns and completing 79.2 per cent of his passes. After surrendering 417 passing yards in Week 2 to the Riders, can BC’s defence keep Mitchell in check? Hamilton’s defence held Brady Oliveira to just 32 yards on the ground last week, and now will need to contain Lions running back James Butler, who scored twice in his team’s opening game. Nathan Rourke is always dangerous with his arm or his legs, as he showed last week, scoring a rushing touchdown and throwing for 330 yards. Who comes out on top in this catfight? The home team has a slight edge from the writers.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Hamilton

TORONTO AT OTTAWA

Saturday, June 20

1:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Both Toronto and Ottawa dropped their season-openers. Ottawa lost to Edmonton in rainy conditions in Week 1 and Toronto wasn’t able to stop a Montreal come-from-behind win in Week 2. Both will be looking to rebound in this East Division matchup. Chad Kelly impressed in his first game action since the 2024 Eastern Final, throwing for 445 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Will that continue on Saturday, or will Ottawa’s new-look defence settle in during their second game together and keep the Argos at bay? Four of the five writers are siding with head coach Ryan Dinwiddie to get the win over his former team.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% Ottawa

MONTREAL AT EDMONTON

Saturday, June 20

4:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Just call them the comeback kids. For the second week in a row, the Montreal Alouettes rallied from behind in the fourth quarter to start the young season 2-0. Davis Alexander threw for 441 yards and Tyson Philpot hauled in 193 of those yards, as well as two touchdowns. Now they head to Edmonton to take on another undefeated team, the Edmonton Elks. Edmonton was off on a Week 2 bye and after a big opening-week performance from Justin Rankin, they’ll be looking to hand the Als their first L of the season in front of their home crowd. Who remains unbeaten in 2026? Three of the five experts think Montreal will add another win to their total.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Montreal

SASKATCHEWAN AT CALGARY

Saturday, June 20

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The final game of Week 3 features an undefeated Roughriders squad, who beat the BC Lions last week thanks to an outstanding performance from quarterback Trevor Harris. Harris completed 83.3 per cent of his passes for 417 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were caught by receiver Samuel Emilus. Will their offence continue to click against the Stampeders? Calgary put together a late-game touchdown drive against the Bombers, but Winnipeg answered with a Sergio Castillo game-winning field goal on the ensuing drive. Coming back refreshed from a bye, can the Stamps hand the defending champs their first loss of the season? The writers are almost split on this one.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Saskatchewan