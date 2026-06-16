REDBLACKS sign two, including running back Mario Anderson Jr.

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday they have signed American running back Mario Anderson Jr. and American offensive lineman Julian Pearl.

Anderson spent training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after suiting up in nine games for the club last season, registering 24 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to joining the Riders, Anderson spent the 2024 season at the University of Memphis where he earned first-team All-AAC honours after posting 236 carries for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns in his lone season. He also spent time at the University of South Carolina and Newberry College.

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Pearl most recently spent training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Pearl previously spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2024), Minnesota Vikings (2024) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025). Before turning pro, the Danville, Illinois native played 49 games over six seasons at the University of Illinois (2018-23), where he saw time at both tackle positions.

The REDBLACKS have also announced they have released National defensive back Eric Cumberbatch.