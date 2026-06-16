Start vs. Sit: 2 must-plays and who to avoid in Week 3

Week 2 saw a whopping 10 receivers score at least 20 points in CFL Weekly Fantasy play, while all six starting pivots scored at least 20 points.

Can Week 3 match the offensive explosion that fuelled big scoring performances last week? Here are four players to watch: one start and one sit for CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet, along with one start and one sit for CFL Weekly Fantasy.

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START

JALEN PHILPOT | RECEIVER | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saskatchewan at Calgary | Saturday, June 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

The Stampeders will have to have their offensive ‘A’ game on Saturday if they want to outpace a Riders offence that amassed 489 offensive yards in Week 2. That means a heavy dose of Jalen Philpot, who showed he’s up to the task of being Calgary’s number one receiver with five catches for 96 yards on seven targets in the Week 1 loss to Winnipeg.

Philpot’s versatility as a National player will give CFL Fantasy users flexibility to move him around the lineup. That’s a good option to have, since Saskatchewan’s defence will be locked in on All-CFL running back Dedrick Mills, who will determine the game flow. If you have both Philpot and quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., feel comfortable running with this two-man stack.

SIT

TYLER KAHMANN | RECEIVER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Toronto at Ottawa | Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

The newcomer had an eye-opening debut, catching six of seven targets for 106 yards and a major. Despite the strong numbers, there is also a sense of caution as Damonte Coxie will eventually become more involved in the offence.

That means targets from Tyler Kahmann and David Ungerer III will find their way toward Coxie, who had just two catches for 19 yards on seven targets in Week 2.

Chad Kelly is going to be a viable CFL Fantasy option most weeks, and the Argos will find themselves in the middle of offensive battles all season. Kahmann will have his share of moments, but this doesn’t feel like the ideal week to have him in the lineup.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

START

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

$14,500 Salary

Montreal at Edmonton | Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Davis Alexander is averaging 23.1 FP per game and comes into Week 3 averaging 388.5 passing yards per game. Yes, there will be regression in his prolific passing totals, yet Alexander is a hot hand that CFL Weekly Fantasy users must consider as an anchor to their lineups.

The league leader with six completions of at least 30 yards, Alexander also tops the CFL with four passing majors and a staggering 12.6 yards per pass. In what should be a high-scoring affair against the host Elks, Alexander should be good for a third straight game of at least 20 points.

SIT

CODY FAJARDO | QUARTERBACK | EDMONTON ELKS

$13,300 Salary

Montreal at Edmonton | Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

Cody Fajardo scored 14.5 FP in Week 1. Not bad at all, yet when every starting quarterback lit it up in Week 2, those are numbers that feel mildly disappointing. This is about Fajardo’s ceiling these days, give or take a point or two, making him a tough play to suggest.

The Alouettes have allowed a league-high six completions of at least 30 yards and are seventh in completion percentage allowed (72.7). It’s a vulnerable unit, but the Elks’ passing game remains Justin Rankin and an uncertain group on a weekly basis. The risk is much higher than the reward, and there are other pivots who have higher scoring upside.