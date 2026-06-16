Trevor Harris headlines Week 2 Players of the Week

TORONTO — Trevor Harris, Tyson Philpot and Davis Alexander have been named Week 2 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL’s Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

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1. TREVOR HARRIS | QB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | BC 27 – SSK 31

30-for-36 (83 percent)

417 passing yards for 10th 400-yard+ game

Three touchdown passes for 25th time in career, including sixth in a season opener

Three passes for 30-yards+, including a 52-yard effort to Kian Schaffer-Baker in the fourth quarter

147.6 efficiency rating

2. TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | TOR 30 – MTL 37

Nine receptions on 12 targets (75 per cent)

193 receiving yards (21.4 yard-average) for sixth 100-yard+ game

Two receiving touchdowns to reach 20 in his career, including a 45-yard effort on the opening drive

Three 30-yard+ receptions and one second-down conversion

60 yards after catch

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | TOR 30 – MTL 37

Career-highs in passes (30) and attempts (42)

Career-high 441 passing yards, surpassing previous best of 350 set in 2025

Three passes for 30-yards+, including a 56-yard effort to Philpot for a major in the fourth quarter

Two TD passes – sixth multiple-TD pass-game of career and second of the season

121.2 efficiency rating

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK – IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)

W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)