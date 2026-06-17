Stamps sign defensive lineman Savio Frazier

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Savio Frazier, the team announced on Wednesday.

He originally signed with the Stampeders on Nov. 19, 2025, and was released on May 13.

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He played his senior collegiate season at Miami of Ohio. In 14 games including seven starts for the RedHawks, Frazier recorded 24 tackles including five tackles for loss and added 2.5 sacks while being named the team’s defensive newcomer of the year.

He transferred to Miami after three seasons at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. In 33 career games for the Bears, Frazier accumulated 74 tackles including 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.