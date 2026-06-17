3 receivers that deserve All-CFL recognition

TORONTO — The CFL has never been short on elite pass-catchers, and 2026 is proving to be no exception.

Whether it’s proven veterans, reigning All-CFL selections or emerging stars taking the next step, quarterbacks across the league have no shortage of weapons at their disposal.

Edmonton Elks defensive back Tyrell Ford highlighted in an off-season conversation with CFL.ca just how deep the position has become, singling out Montreal’s Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead while also mentioning BC’s Justin McInnis and Keon Hatcher Sr., before concluding that “there’s good receivers all around the league, to be honest.”

Through two weeks of the season, three names have stood out in early picture about who should be in the conversation for the All-CFL team come November.

While this list highlights three early All-CFL candidates, hot starts from Samuel Emilus, Kian Schaffer-Baker and Jalen Philpot have them firmly in the conversation as well.

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TYSON PHILPOT | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Injuries have prevented Tyson Philpot from earning the All-CFL recognition many believed was inevitable, but the talented Canadian receiver is making up for lost time in 2026.

Philpot has been nearly unstoppable through two games, hauling in 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns while helping the Alouettes open the season with back-to-back victories. His 193-yard, two-touchdown performance against Toronto showcased the game-breaking ability Montreal has long believed he possesses.

Ford was quick to praise both Philpot and the Alouettes’ offensive system, noting that the combination has been difficult for opposing defences to contain. If Philpot can stay healthy, his first All-CFL selection could finally be within reach.

“Obviously Tyson Philpot,” said Ford about receivers who deserve All-CFL recognition. “Not only do I think he’s a good receiver, I think the way Montreal runs their offence is pretty good.”

TYLER SNEAD | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Snead already earned All-CFL honours in 2025, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down this season.

The shifty American pass-catcher has piled up 225 receiving yards and a touchdown through two games, once again serving as one of Davis Alexander‘s most reliable targets. While he may not overwhelm defenders with straight-line speed, his route running and ability to create separation continue to make life difficult for opposing secondaries.

Ford echoed that sentiment, describing Snead as “really, really shifty” and praising the way he consistently finds openings in Montreal’s offence. With the Alouettes’ passing attack firing on all cylinders, Snead is once again putting together an All-CFL-calibre campaign.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | BC LIONS

JUSTIN MCINNIS HANGS ON 🤯 McInnis with a huge catch to put the Lions into scoring position! 🗓️: Lions vs Roughriders

📺: TSN, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/33zP4gWSBX — CFL (@CFL) June 14, 2026

After earning All-CFL honours in each of the last two seasons, Justin McInnis wasted little time reminding everyone why he’s considered one of the CFL’s premier receivers.

Making his 2026 debut in Week 2, McInnis immediately produced 129 receiving yards while giving Nathan Rourke another dependable playmaker in the Lions’ offence. Even in defeat, the chemistry between quarterback and receiver was evident throughout the contest.

Ford grouped McInnis among the league’s elite talents, and it’s easy to see why. If his first game back is any indication, the Canadian star could once again find himself firmly in the All-CFL conversation by season’s end.