4 storylines to watch in Week 3

How about the quarterbacks in the CFL right now?

There were four pivots that went over 400 yards last week, which was the first time that happened since Week 6 of the 1995 season.

Chad Kelly (445), Davis Alexander (441), Zach Collaros (421) and Trevor Harris (417) put on an airshow in Week 2, showing off the talent that both the youth and veterans have at the position.

What does Week 3 have in store for us? Here’s four storylines to keep an eye on heading into this weekend’s games.

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RUNNING BACK BATTLE

BC at Hamilton | Friday, June 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

The obvious storyline in this game is the battle between Nathan Rourke and Bo Levi Mitchell. Mitchell is coming off a stellar performance against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, while Rourke still looked like the Rourke we all know despite the loss against the Riders.

But let’s talk about the running backs in this contest instead.

After only running the ball eight times in the team’s opening game of the season, the Ticats put more emphasis on the run game in Week 2. Larry Rountree III was called upon 23 times, rushing for 124 yards, his longest going for 24. Even Mitchell took off for a 15-yard scamper in their win over Winnipeg. Rountree now leads the CFL in rushing (147) and if offensive coordinator Jarryd Baines continues to call a balanced attack, the Lions defence will have their hands full trying to slow them down.

On the other side of the matchup, James Butler didn’t have eye-popping numbers on the ground in his first game of the season (35 yards on nine carries), but he did score twice. There’s always a threat of Butler running or catching out of the backfield, but he’s shown to be even more motivated against his former team.

Last season in Week 8 against Hamilton, Butler rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and followed that up with an 85-yard rushing, two-touchdown performance, scoring once on the ground and once through the air, in the rematch in Week 10. Will he do that again against the black and gold that he wore for two seasons?

HOW ABOUT THAT NEW GUY? (AND THOSE NEW UNIFORMS)

Toronto at Ottawa | Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

The opener of Saturday’s tripleheader features a pair of new things to watch: a receiver making a name for himself and a fresh look for the home team.

The first is Argos receiver Tyler Kahmann. Kahmann was Chad Kelly’s second-favourite target last week against Montreal (Kevin Mital led the team in targets with eight), with the quarterback throwing to the first-year CFLer seven times. Kahmann hauled in six of those passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. With Damonte Coxie and Makai Polk, who were the big stars heading into the season, collecting 19 and 82 yards, respectively, Kahmann stepped up in a big way to make a statement in his first-ever game in the Canadian Football League. Does he have another performance in him when Toronto heads to the nation’s capital this weekend?

When the Ottawa REDBLACKS hit the field in front of their fans on Saturday, it will be the first chance for everyone to lay eyes on their new uniforms. Even if you’re not a REDBLACKS fan, the uniforms are crisp and clean, and they celebrate Ottawa’s rich football history. They’re worth checking out, as are the Lions new road jerseys, for the record, which can be seen on Friday night in Hamilton.

CAN DAVIS ALEXANDER MAKE IT 14-0?

Montreal at Edmonton | Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

If Davis Alexander wins against Edmonton this week, he will improve to 14-0 in the regular season. The win would tie the CFL record for most consecutive starts with a victory (14) that is currently held by Bo Levi Mitchell, who did it in 2016.

Alexander led his Als to back-to-back comeback victories in the opening weeks of the 2026 season, first in Hamilton where José Maltos Díaz kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime, and last week he led a fourth-quarter rally against the Argonauts. He currently leads the CFL in passing yards (777) and passing touchdowns (four) and has a 70.0 per cent completion rate.

The Elks have played just one game so far this year, enjoying a Week 2 bye, and will hope that they can be the ones to hand Alexander his first regular season loss of his career.

HOW DO YOU STOP THE RIDERS OFFENCE?

Saskatchewan at Calgary | Saturday, June 20 | 7:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CBSSN/CFL+

That’s the question that the Calgary Stampeders will be pondering this week after watching what the Riders offence did last week against the BC Lions.

Trevor Harris was surgical in their season-opener, dicing up the Lions secondary for a week-best 83.3 completion percentage. He threw for 417 yards and three touchdowns, with receiver Samuel Emilus scoring all three majors, and was named the week’s Player of the Week. Emilus, who caught all six passes thrown in his direction, wasn’t the only receiver in green and white getting in on the action either. Kian Schaffer-Baker was targeted 13 times, hauling in 11 passes for 165 yards and KeeSean Johnson caught nine of 12 for 131.

Calgary was on a Week 2 bye, and having a week of rest will only help them try to game plan against Saskatchewan and look to stop their hot offence in its tracks.