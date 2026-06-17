5 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 3

Hamilton running back Larry Rountree III made our Week 2 sleeper plays look genius, as he gave CFL Weekly Fantasy users a solid 13.8 Fantasy Points. However, it was Toronto receiver David Ungerer III who stepped up and tallied 17.5 points in the Argos’ season-opening loss to the Alouettes.

Who among these five (three CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet, two CFL Weekly Fantasy) will exceed expectations in Week 3?

Let’s find out.

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MYRON MITCHELL | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

BC at Hamilton | Friday, June 19 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

Myron Mitchell caught all five of his targets for 50 yards in Week 2 and has worked his way into the pecking order. The newcomer has pulled in seven of his eight targets in the first two games, and that’s the type of production that will lead to an increase in opportunities.

The Lions allowed a league-high 147.6 opponents’ pass efficiency mark in Week 2. Going from Trevor Harris to Bo Levi Mitchell is a daunting task for any defence, and with the focus obviously being placed on Kenny Lawler and Kiondré Smith, the door is open for a potential breakout for Myron Mitchell.

JAKE MAIER | QUARTERBACK | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Toronto at Ottawa | Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

A second chance to make a first impression awaits Jake Maier at TD Place as the REDBLACKS look to bounce back from a regular season opener loss in Week 1. Maier managed just 203 passing yards and had just one completion of 30+ yards against the Elks.

There were flashes of why Ottawa chose Maier as the starter over Dru Brown, but he will need more than just flashes on Saturday.

The Argos’ defence offers a rebound opportunity for Maier. Toronto allowed 441 yards passing to Montreal’s Davis Alexander in Week 2, with 175 of those yards coming after the catch. One of the strengths of the REDBLACKS’ receiving corps is their ability to create once the ball is in their hands, so if Maier gets into an early groove, CFL Fantasy users willing to gamble on him could be greatly rewarded.

DROPPED IN THE BUCKET 🪣 Jake Maier airs it out and finds Geno Lewis for 40 yards! 🗓️: Elks vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN, and CFL+#CFLKickoff pic.twitter.com/0z6APu7klA — CFL (@CFL) June 7, 2026

T.J. LUTHER | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Montreal at Edmonton | Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

A strong training camp carried into the regular season opener, where T.J. Luther caught five of six targets for 65 yards in the win over Ottawa. Edmonton’s receiving room has yet to establish a true Alpha Dog, which means Luther has the potential to seize the role and provide Cody Fajardo with a much-needed, reliable downfield option.

Luther makes for a good play as your team’s REC2, and with the momentum from Week 1, count on at least a similar target share.

The Alouettes’ pass defence has been giving up more passing yards than in the past, making this a good time to take advantage of their struggles.

CFL WEEKLY FANTASY

JERRETH STERNS | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Montreal at Edmonton | Saturday, June 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | TSN/RDS/CFL+

HIGHLIGHT REEL CATCH BY JERRETH STERNS 🚨 🗓️: Argonauts vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW!

📺: TSN, RDS and CFL+#CFLGameday pic.twitter.com/2tccNyp0e0 — CFL (@CFL) June 13, 2026

Any doubts about who would fill the void left by the injury to Cole Spieker were emphatically answered by Jerreth Sterns, who scored 20.4 Fantasy Points in the Week 2 slugfest against Toronto. Repeatedly, Sterns delivered, catching nine of 11 targets for 114 yards and a major along with three receptions on second down.

While we’re not banking on another week of 20+ CFL Fantasy points, what Sterns will bring is a steady presence who blends well with the talents of Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead. Edmonton’s pass defence looked solid in Week 1, yet the challenge of facing Montreal’s passing attack is a completely different animal, one that includes Sterns.

SAM HICKS | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Toronto at Ottawa | Saturday, June 20 | 1:00 p.m. ET | TSN/CFL+

Have the Argos already solved their backfield issues? While it remains to be seen, Sam Hicks’ Week 2 performance helped the answer trend upward, as he scored 11.2 Fantasy Points in the loss to Montreal.

Right now, the role is Hicks’ to lose but going against a REDBLACKS run defence that yielded 122 yards in Week 1 makes him a great sleeper this week. He’s also shown to be productive as a receiver, so don’t be shocked if he delivers at least 15 FP on Saturday.