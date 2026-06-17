CFL.ca Game Notes: What are the numbers saying ahead of Week 3?

Tim Austen/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 3 is finally here and with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:
- Janarion Grant averaged 20.8 yards on five punt returns last week.
- Nathan Rourke is a career 2-2 versus Hamilton; Bo Levi Mitchell is 13-8 against BC.
- Edmonton has not started 2-0 since 2019; Montreal has started 3-0 in the past two seasons.
- In each of his first two seasons as head coach, Corey Mace has led Saskatchewan to 2-0 starts.
- Calgary swept the season series against Saskatchewan last year.
Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 3 below.
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|Game Notes
|BC at Hamilton
|Coming Soon
|Toronto at Ottawa
|Coming Soon
|Montreal at Edmonton
|Coming Soon
|Saskatchewan at Calgary
|Coming Soon
HOME GROWN TALENT
- Canadians delivered in Week 2, accounting for 53.4 per cent of receiving yards and 50.3 per cent of receptions, while notching 10 TDs.
- Top Performances
- MTL | Tyson Philpot | 9 rec., 193 yards, 2 TDs
- SSK | Kian Schaffer-Baker | 11 rec., 165 yards
- BC | Justin McInnis | 10 rec. 129 yards
- WPG | Tommy Nield | 7 rec., 111 yards
- TOR | Kevin Mital | 7 rec., 109 yards, TD
- HAM | Kiondré Smith | 5 rec., 92 yards, 2 TDs
- SSK | Samuel Emilus | 6 rec., 91 yards, 3 TDs
- Last season, three Canadians reached 1,000+ yards (McInnis, Smith and Nic Demski).
QUICK SLANTS
LEAGUE-WIDE
- In Week 2, four quarterbacks passed for 400+ yards in three games – a feat last achieved in Week 6 of 1995 when seven games were played.
- Chad Kelly and Davis Alexander combined for 886 passing yards last week – the highest total by two opposing quarterbacks since 2018 when Bo Levi Mitchell (491) and Michael Reilly (397) combined for 888.
- Thus far, two-out-of-three offensive plays have been passes
- CFL-wide completion percentage is at a historical 70.4 per cent
- 0.9 per cent of passes have been intercepted (four on 423 pass attempts)
- Current passer rating sits at an all-time high of 110.5
- QBs are throwing 11 yards down field per attempt
- There have been fewer two-and-outs than TD drives.
- Big Plays are currently 25 per cent higher than last season (6.3 vs. 5.1 in 2025).
- Offensive lines have yielded 2.8 sacks per game.
BC (0-1) at HAM (1-1)
- BC has won its previous three visits to Hamilton with the teams averaging 71 points in those matchups.
- Four of the teams’ last five matchups have been decided by four points or less.
- Nathan Rourke is a career 2-2 versus Hamilton; Bo Levi Mitchell is 13-8 against BC.
- In two matchups last season:
- Mitchell | 694 yards, 6 TD passes
- Rourke | 697 yards, 2 TD passes, 62 rushing yards
- The Lions have not started 0-2 since 2019.
- Last week, Justin McInnis notched his 12th 100-yard+ game.
- Mathieu Betts has 12 sacks in his last seven games.
- Last week, Scott Milanovich moved into 25th all-time with 62 wins. Michael Clemons is 24th with 68.
- Larry Roundtree III recorded his first 100+ yard game (124 on 23 carries) last week.
- Julian Howsare needs three sacks for 50 in his career.
- Kenny Lawler has 348 career receptions; his next touchdown catch will be his 40th.
TOR (0-1) at OTT (0-1)
- Toronto has four victories in the teams’ past five meetings in Ottawa.
- Last week, Chad Kelly made his first start in 581 days. He was 28-of-46 (60.8 per cent) for 445 yards and three TDs. He is a career 3-1 against Ottawa.
- In his first CFL game, Tyler Kahmann notched six catches for 106 yards and a TD.
- Janarion Grant averaged 20.8 yards on five punt returns last week.
- Ryan Dinwiddie takes on his former team for the first time since joining Ottawa. He was 51-35 (.594) with Toronto, winning two Grey Cups.
- Jake Maier is 3-2 against Toronto in his career.
- Eugene Lewis (7,320) sits 52nd all-time in receiving yards. He needs 111 to reach Top-50 (Marquay McDaniel – 7,366 and Kerry Watkins – 7,431).
- Justin Hardy (3,807) is tied with Gerald Alphin for 7th all-time in receiving yards in Ottawa.
- Kalil Pimpleton had 192 all-purpose yards in Week 1.
MTL (2-0) at EDM (1-0)
- Edmonton has not started 2-0 since 2019; Montreal has started 3-0 in the past two seasons.
- Cody Fajardo and Davis Alexander have never faced one another. Fajardo is 5-1 against Montreal; Alexander is 1-0 against Edmonton.
- The Alouettes are allowing a league-low 3.9 yards per carry.
- Jason Maas’s Alouettes are 18-8-1 (.685) on the road.
- On the season, Davis Alexander is 56-of-80 (70 per cent) for 777 passing yards, including a career-high 441 last week, and four TDs to 0 INTs.
- Alexander can tie the CFL record for most consecutive starts with a victory held by Bo Levi Mitchell (14 in 2016).
- Tyson Philpot leads the league in receptions (16) and receiving yards (269). He needs 157 yards for 3,000 in his career.
- Fajardo is two passing TDs away for 100 in his career.
- Austin Mack will face his former team for the first time. In three seasons (32 games) in Montreal, he notched 136 receptions, 1,973 yards and 6 TDs, while winning a Grey Cup. He is one yard away from 2,000 in his career.
- Malik Carney is two defensive tackles shy of 150 in his career.
- In Week 1, Justin Rankin recorded 196 yards from scrimmage.
SSK (1-0) at CGY (0-1)
- In each of his first two seasons as head coach, Corey Mace has led Saskatchewan to 2-0 starts.
- Trevor Harris is 1-3 against the Stampeders.
- Last week, Antoine Brooks Jr. recorded a career-high – and 2026-high – 13 defensive tackles.
- Calgary has won five of the teams’ last six meetings.
- Calgary swept the season series last year.
- The Stampeders have not started 0-2 since 2021.
- Vernon Adams Jr. is 6-2 in his career against the Riders.
- Dedrick Mills rushed for 112 yards and a TD in Week 1.
- Jalen Philpot needs 98 receiving yards for 2,000.