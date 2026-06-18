3 keys to victory for BC, Hamilton in Week 3

HAMILTON — Week 3 kicks off on Friday Night Football when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the BC Lions at Hamilton Stadium.

The Ticats are coming off their first victory of the season over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

BC dropped its season opener, 31-27, to the defending Grey Cup champion Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 2.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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BC LIONS

1. PASS DEFENCE

The BC secondary was torched for 417 yards and three touchdowns by Riders quarterback Trevor Harris a week ago. Defensive backs C.J. Coldon, T.J. Lee and Jackson Findlay led the Lions with 22 combined defensive tackles, but need to tighten up coverage downfield to prevent completions in the first place. It doesn’t get any easier this week against Ticats’ pivot Bo Levi Mitchell.

2. STEPPING UP AT WIDEOUT

The Lions receiving corps has taken significant hits as Stanley Berryhill III, Jevon Cottoy and Seven McGee will all miss Friday’s game with injuries. Keon Hatcher Sr. is also listed as a game-time decision, so that leaves much of the heavy lifting up to Justin McInnis. Fortunately for head coach Buck Pierce, it’s a role he can handle.

3. JAMES BUTLER

James Butler found the end zone twice in his team’s first game despite averaging just 3.9 yards over nine carries. He’ll try to carry more of the load to take pressure off the pass game.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. KIONDRÉ SMITH COMING UP BIG

Receiver Kiondré Smith is proving he can be the main guy in the Ticats receiving corps, having averaged 83.5 yards through two games. With Kenny Lawler and Keric Wheatfall also at Mitchell’s disposal, nothing is going to come easy for the Lions secondary.

2. RUN RUN LARRY ROUNTREE III

Running back Larry Rountree III delivered 124 yards on 23 carries against Winnipeg after putting up 23 against Montreal in Week 1. If Rountree can take some of the focus away from the pass game, it should benefit the entire offence.

3. WIN THE POSSESSION GAME

The best way to keep Nathan Rourke and the Lions offence at bay is to limit their time with the football. Through two weeks, Hamilton ranks second in time of possession at 32:45 compared to BC’s 27:30. It’s up to the entire offence to extend drives and stay on the field for as long as possible.

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