4 CFL Fantasy waiver wire pickups in Week 3

The waiver wire in CFL Fantasy by theScore Bet gets challenging with each passing week, yet there remain several players who can help your team at some point during the regular season.

Patience will be required.

Here’s the top CFL Fantasy free agents you should consider selecting entering Week 3.

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ISAIAH SMITH | RUNNING BACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Although he did not record a rushing attempt in Week 2, Isaiah Smith did make an impression with a 35-yard catch-and-run that displayed his athleticism. The 230-pounder from Guelph will remain the backup to incumbent Samuel Hicks, yet Smith should be able to work his way into more touches.

If you own Hicks, you’ll want Smith as your handcuff, especially as his status as a National would give him tremendous flexibility if extended opportunities present themselves. The Argos could also set up an impressive goal line combination if they ever decide to pair Smith with pivot Chad Kelly to give opposing defences a physical duo to contend with.

KIERAN POISSANT | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

A must-grab for Week 3, Kieran Poissant could see a significant role with BC heading to Hamilton Stadium without receivers Stanley Berryhill, Jevon Cottoy, and Seven McGee. All-CFLer Keon Hatcher is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report, leaving Nathan Rourke seeking warm bodies who can attack a Hamilton pass defence that has allowed a 74 per cent completion rate after two games.

Poissant caught two passes for 22 yards in Week 2. Bank on that number increasing as he will easily see last week’s total of three targets eclipsed. He’s National-eligible, allowing him to be deployed in a variety of ways for fantasy users. The upside will be there if the Lions have to make an extended run with Poissant in the starting lineup.

JOSHUA CEPHUS | RECEIVER | EDMONTON ELKS

Edmonton could potentially be without Joe Robustelli for Saturday’s matchup against Montreal. That opens the door for Joshua Cephus to be more involved in the Elks’ passing game after catching just two passes for 13 yards in Week 1. There’s not a ton of depth in the Edmonton receiving corps, and that should work out well for Cephus, whose strong training camp earned him a roster spot.

Montreal has yielded a league-high 62 completions and a CFL-worst 314 yards after the catch. Although the Als have given up six completions of at least 30 yards, Edmonton quarterback Cody Fajardo will look to break things open by hitting intermediate passes and letting his receivers do the rest. Keep in mind that the Elks have yet to establish a consistent go-to threat, and while Cephus might not be an ideal start in Week 3, he’s worth the flier due to his upside.

LEWIS WARD | KICKER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The Als are unlikely to have kicker José Maltos Díaz this week, which led them to add the longtime REDBLACKS specialist to their practice roster. Lewis Ward doesn’t have the cannon of Maltos Díaz (few do), but he is a career 86.5 per cent field goal kicker who still holds the professional football record of 69 consecutive made field goals.

Ward is an ideal fit for a fantasy team that is without Sergio Castillo (bye) this week, but Maltos Díaz owners would be wise to find a roster spot for him if his injury becomes a week-to-week issue.