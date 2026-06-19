3 keys to victory for Montreal, Edmonton in Week 3

EDMONTON — The Montreal Alouettes are looking to get off to a 3-0 start against the Edmonton Elks in the second game of a Saturday triple header.

Montreal has scored wins over Hamilton and Toronto already this season.

Edmonton took down Ottawa in Week 1.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

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MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. AIR ATTACK

The Als have scored 67 points and quarterback Davis Alexander has looked like a George Reed Most Outstanding Player candidate through his team’s first two games. Alexander targeted Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead a combined 23 times against Toronto and the duo should get plenty of looks again.

2. THE DEFENCE

As good as the offence has been, the defence has surrendered 57 points and given up an average of 376.5 yards in the air. It’s not time to be concerned, but defensive backs Lorenzo Burns and Wesley Sutton would certainly like to get the pass defence back on track.

3. CREATING AND FINDING HOLES UP FRONT

Montreal has struggled to get its run game going early on and the pair of Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence will need to lead the turnaround. But it’s up to the offensive line to give them space to work with. Look to linemen Donald Ventrelli and Pier-Olivier Lestage to help create it.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. ALL-AROUND JUSTIN RANKIN

Running back Justin Rankin proved he hasn’t missed a beat in Week 1, leading the Elks in both rushing yards with 102 and receiving yards with 94. He’ll be the Als defence’s main focus and will have his hands full this time around against a front that’s held its opponents to an average of 53 rushing yards over the course of its first two games.

2. MORE FROM AUSTIN MACK

It’s probably fair to cut Austin Mack some slack given he’s in new surroundings, but head coach Mark Kilam is certainly hoping for more than the three receptions for 26 yards he had against Ottawa. He has all the tools, not to mention familiarity with quarterback Cody Fajardo. Playing his former team is just what he needs to get back to being a game changer.

3. BETTER IN THE RED ZONE

Edmonton scored just one touchdown in five red zone opportunities against the REDBLACKS. With the way the Alouettes offence is firing, the Elks can’t afford to let prime chances slip away.

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