3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Calgary in Week 3

CALGARY — A West division clash closes out Week 3 when the Saskatchewan Roughriders pay a visit to McMahon Stadium to square off with the Calgary Stampeders.

Saskatchewan won its season opener over the BC Lions last week.

Calgary had a bye after losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 1.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada, on CBSSN in the U.S., and on CFL+ internationally.

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SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. FIND AN ANSWER FOR DEDRICK MILLS

Defensive linemen Mike Rose and James Vaughters have to keep a close eye on the Stampeders’ backfield as running back Dedrick Mills has the ability to change the game. If they can fill gaps and keep him under wraps, it’ll force head coach Dave Dickenson and the offence to adjust away from their strength.

2. KEEP SPREADING THE FIELD

Quarterback Trevor Harris showed no signs of slowing down in his first game of the new campaign and has plenty of options to share the football. Receivers Kian Schaffer-Baker, KeeSean Johnson and Samuel Emilus totalled 387 receiving yards against the Lions and will be a handful for the Stamps secondary.

3. AJ OUELLETTE

Calgary struggled to stop the run in Week 1, coughing up 134 yards on the ground to Brady Oliveira and the Blue Bombers. If AJ Ouellette, who brings a similar physical style, can get going early, it will create a whole other set of issues the Calgary defence has to deal with.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. STAND OUT SECONDARY

Given Harris’ precision and the number of options he can turn to down field, the spotlight will again be on the Stampeders secondary. Defensive backs Jaydon Grant, Adrian Greene and Damon Webb could be the difference in whether Calgary comes away victorious.

2. THE MAN NAMED DEDRICK MILLS

Why not mention Mills as a key to victory again? The running back has been among the elite for well over a year. It’s a different looking Riders front than the one Mills saw in 2025 in a pair of games, which may just work to his advantage.

3. VERNON ADAMS JR.

Much has been made about the impact of Mills, and rightfully so, but don’t forget about quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. When he lined up against the Riders defence a year ago, he put up 650 yards and six touchdowns, although he did toss four interceptions. Taking care of the ball will be imperative to scoring and limiting opportunities for a dangerous Riders offence.

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